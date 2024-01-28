Forbes magazine has ranked Chatham-Kent Health Alliance one of 'Canada's Best Employers for Diversity 2023'.

Ranked 51 of 150 employers surveyed, CKHA also placed sixth among 18 organizations in the Healthcare & Social category identifying Canadian companies most dedicated to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

"This achievement is a testament to CKHA’s continued focus on creating an equitable and safe workplace for its staff, physicians and volunteers. We are proud to have been included on Forbes’ list for a second time with an impressive 19-spot improvement from last year," said Deb Crawford, Board Chair, CKHA.

12,000 Canadian workers at companies with at least 500 employees were surveyed, rating their companies on diversity-related practices including, age, gender, ethnicity, disability, and LGBTQ+.

CKHA ranked 69 of 150 in 2022.

For more information, the survey can be found here.