    • Chatham-Kent Health Alliance: one of 'Canada's Best Employers for Diversity 2023'

    Chatham-Kent Health Alliance - Left to right: Bob Hockney, Board Chair, CKHA Foundation; Christine Mitchell, President & CEO, CKHA Foundation; Sharon Pfaff, Director, CKHA Board of Directors; Jack Carroll, Director, CKHA Board of Directors; Stephanie Dries, Vice Chair, CKHA Board of Directors; Angelo Ligori, Director, CKHA Board of Directors; Emily Field, CKHA Equity, Diversity, Inclusion & Anti-Racism (EDIAR) Committee Member; Russ Weir, Treasurer, CKHA Board of Directors; Deborah Hook, Director, CKHA Board of Directors; Deb Crawford, Chair, CKHA Board of Directors; Justin Turkington, EDIAR Committee Member; Meredith Whitehead, Vice President, Transformation and Chief Nursing Executive, CKHA; Lori Marshall, President & CEO, CKHA. (Source: Chatham-Kent Health Alliance) Chatham-Kent Health Alliance - Left to right: Bob Hockney, Board Chair, CKHA Foundation; Christine Mitchell, President & CEO, CKHA Foundation; Sharon Pfaff, Director, CKHA Board of Directors; Jack Carroll, Director, CKHA Board of Directors; Stephanie Dries, Vice Chair, CKHA Board of Directors; Angelo Ligori, Director, CKHA Board of Directors; Emily Field, CKHA Equity, Diversity, Inclusion & Anti-Racism (EDIAR) Committee Member; Russ Weir, Treasurer, CKHA Board of Directors; Deborah Hook, Director, CKHA Board of Directors; Deb Crawford, Chair, CKHA Board of Directors; Justin Turkington, EDIAR Committee Member; Meredith Whitehead, Vice President, Transformation and Chief Nursing Executive, CKHA; Lori Marshall, President & CEO, CKHA. (Source: Chatham-Kent Health Alliance)
    Forbes magazine has ranked Chatham-Kent Health Alliance one of 'Canada's Best Employers for Diversity 2023'.

    Ranked 51 of 150 employers surveyed, CKHA also placed sixth among 18 organizations in the Healthcare & Social category identifying Canadian companies most dedicated to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

    "This achievement is a testament to CKHA’s continued focus on creating an equitable and safe workplace for its staff, physicians and volunteers. We are proud to have been included on Forbes’ list for a second time with an impressive 19-spot improvement from last year," said Deb Crawford, Board Chair, CKHA.

    12,000 Canadian workers at companies with at least 500 employees were surveyed, rating their companies on diversity-related practices including, age, gender, ethnicity, disability, and LGBTQ+.

    CKHA ranked 69 of 150 in 2022.

    For more information, the survey can be found here.

