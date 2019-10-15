Chatham-Kent engine repair shop reports up to $40K worth of items stolen
Published Tuesday, October 15, 2019 10:28AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 15, 2019 11:34AM EDT
CHATHAM-KENT -- Computers, tools and other items worth up to $40,000 were reported stolen from a small engine repair shop in Chatham-Kent.
Chatham-Kent police say the theft took place sometime between Saturday afternoon and Monday morning on Creek Road.
The items reported stolen include:
- Computer with 15” screen
- Computer with 17” screen
- MSI Computer with GE62 Gaming Series
- 32” flat screen Westinghouse Smart TV
- 3 in 1 Titanium Welder 120/240 volt with two tanks – green in colour
- Generator
- Torque wrenches and air tools
- Various other tools
- Oakdale cigarettes and cash
The total value of the theft has been estimated at $30,000 - $40,000.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Jennifer Jacobson at jenniferja@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #87212. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.