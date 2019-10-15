CHATHAM-KENT -- Computers, tools and other items worth up to $40,000 were reported stolen from a small engine repair shop in Chatham-Kent.

Chatham-Kent police say the theft took place sometime between Saturday afternoon and Monday morning on Creek Road.

The items reported stolen include:

- Computer with 15” screen

- Computer with 17” screen

- MSI Computer with GE62 Gaming Series

- 32” flat screen Westinghouse Smart TV

- 3 in 1 Titanium Welder 120/240 volt with two tanks – green in colour

- Generator

- Torque wrenches and air tools

- Various other tools

- Oakdale cigarettes and cash

The total value of the theft has been estimated at $30,000 - $40,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Jennifer Jacobson at jenniferja@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #87212. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.