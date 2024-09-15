Chatham-Kent embraces local birds with upcoming Crowfest

Chatham-Kent is embracing this common bird sometimes seen as a pest.

Hundreds of thousands of crows migrate through Chatham and nearby areas every fall – with many considering them a nuisance, however the area serves as an ideal location for the birds.

"We've tried for years and years to curb them and get them out of here, but we can't. They're programmed to be here," said Chatham-Kent Mayor, Darrin Canniff.

As opposed to fighting it, the area has decided to embrace the presence of the birds – they’re marking their migration with Chatham-Kent’s ‘Crowfest’.

This is the third annual iteration of the festival – it’s coming up from September 18 to 21, with four days of celebrations.

There will be a street market and festival on Friday starting at 11:00 a.m. on King Street, followed by a costume contest Saturday with $5,000 in cash prizes available, and a variety of performances and attractions throughout the weekend for guests to enjoy.

For more information on the festival and a full schedule of events, head to the festival website.