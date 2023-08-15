Chatham-Kent councillor's pay suspended
The Chatham-Kent councillor for Ward 4 received the maximum penalty after the municipality's Integrity Commissioner found Rhonda Jubenville had had breached the Code of Conduct.
In a 13-3 vote Monday evening, council voted in favour of the recommendations from the commissioner.
The three month period works out to a total $8,500 loss in pay for Jubenville.
Integrity Commissioner Mary Ellen Bench determined Jubenville used social media to intimidate critics and silence them regarding flag raisings.
The investigation amounted to $13,300 to date, but more expenses are expected to be filed.
In April, Jubenville proposed a motion that only national, provincial and municipal flags belong on poles at the Civic Centre, after a request to raise the flag of the group “Life in Motion” went unanswered.
While on its website the group has characterized itself as “Defending Pro-Life”, Jubenville says it’s a pro-choice exploring all options for women with an unwanted pregnancy.
Another proposal which ordered administration to develop a flag policy was passed, and that report is expected to return to council in Sept.
“The findings are based on untruths, half-truths, hearsay subjective opinions,” said Jubenville.
Jubenville added she cannot appeal the decision on a municipal level but the matter might be taken through a juridical review.
“My lawyer and I are reviewing options.”
BREAKING | Ontario MPP permanently removed from party after misconduct allegations substantiated
An Ontario MPP has permanently been removed from the NDP caucus after an independent investigation found that allegations of workplace misconduct levied against him earlier this year were substantiated.
BREAKING | Ontario MPP permanently removed from party after misconduct allegations substantiated
An Ontario MPP has permanently been removed from the NDP caucus after an independent investigation found that allegations of workplace misconduct levied against him earlier this year were substantiated.
