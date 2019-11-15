WINDSOR -- Windsor Police have charged a driver with making an unsafe turn in a community safety zone following a fatal crash on Aug. 29, 2019.

Crews were called out to the 3100 block of County Road 10 shortly after 5:00 p.m. following a collision between a green Ford Escape and a Black Yamaha Motorcycle.

A woman driving the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not identify the motorcyclist.

Police remind users of roadways to always be ware of surroundings and to obey the rules of the road to prevent collisions.