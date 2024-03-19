Cautious optimism for Dresden, Ont. residents in their fight against a Toronto landfill developer

Ontario will require a detailed evaluation of the project and its impact on the environment.

York1 Environmental Waste Solutions wants to expand an existing landfill and open a regenerative recycling facility for construction materials at 29831 Irish School Rd.

“This site was established over 40 years ago, prior to Ontario’s requirement that landfills undergo an environmental assessment,” Minister of Environment, Conservation and Parks, Andrea Khanjin told CTV News Windsor in a statement.

The statement continues, “In keeping with the process that any other landfill would be required to undergo today, I will be taking steps to require this project to complete a comprehensive environmental assessment under the Environmental Assessment Act.”

It’s a relief for residents who are vehemently opposed to the project.

“In all honesty we really don't want the landfill at all, but going through the full environmental assessment is a step in the right direction,” said Wendy Vercauteren.

She lives in Dresden and is a member of Dresden CARED (Citizens Against Reckless Environmental Disposal).

“This is a win, but on the same token [we’re] a little bit reserved,” said Vercauteren. “Saying she will ‘take the steps’ for an environmental assessment, does that mean she is? Does that mean that [the assessment is] actually going to happen or not?”

The statement does not indicate when an assessment could begin or end.

In the meantime, Dresden CARED has organized two more public information sessions for their supporters:

Thursday, April 4 — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. — the Old Czech Hall

Thursday, April 11 — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. — Ken Houston Memorial Arena

The final application before the Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks (MECP) is open for public reaction until April 11, 2024.

It reads in part, “The application is to amend ECA No. A021304 to re-open and operate the dormant landfill to meet current environmental standards.”

York1 officials will not comment on the minister’s statement specifically, but in a statement from March 8, 2024 told CTV News Windsor they are in the “early stages” of their project proposal.

“Among numerous other studies, a species at risk study and a traffic control study are being completed,” George Kirchmair is quoted in the statement. “The results of these studies will be given to the Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks, and they will be incorporated into the engineering design to ensure the facility is fully protective of the environment.”

In recent weeks, the Municipality of Chatham-Kent and Canada’s Environmental Defence have called on the province to reject York1’s applications out right.

Failing that, both have also called on the province to force a full environmental assessment of the project.

During his media availability in Windsor on March 11, 2024, Premier Doug Ford admitted he was unaware of the controversy in Dresden.

Ford however offered residents another reason to be cautiously optimistic.

“I believe in the people. If people like something, we do it. If they don’t, we don’t do it. It’s about as simple as that,” Ford said.