Careless cooking causes $250K in damages after Parent Ave. fire
A house fire in the 900 block of Parent Avenue caused $250,000 in damages Saturday.
Fire crews asked people to stay clear of the area around 5pm as they worked at controlling the fire.
Windsor Fire and Rescue Services said the cause was due to careless cooking.
While no injuries were reported, three people have been displaced.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Femicides on the rise as report indicates a woman or girl is killed every 48 hours in Canada
Femicides in Canada are on a concerning rise according to a new report that says a woman or girl is killed every 48 hours in the country and this number is likely to increase.
Guilbeault defends carbon price, says on average, households will pay more but rich will shoulder burden
Canada's environment and climate change minister acknowledged that on average, households may eventually pay more for the carbon price than it gets back in rebate payments, but says the Liberal government has other programs to help Canadians lower their energy costs overall.
Here's how deep Canada's orphan well problem runs
Canadian companies are spending public funding to clean up their oil and gas wells at a time when the industry is raking in historic profits, yet many wells remain abandoned or unplugged. As the number of these wells rises, so do the environmental costs and the likelihood that taxpayers will be on the hook for them.
She's gone on 34 first dates in 19 countries over the past year. Here's what she's learned
Loni James has gone on 34 first dates in 19 countries, a series of romantic rituals full of intrigue, surprises and cultural firsts. She says that even the bad dates have been memorable -- and that all of them have taught her something. This is what she learned.
Video captures endangered right whale mother and her calf off U.S. east coast
Recent video has captured a rare instance of an endangered North Atlantic right whale and her calf being seen swimming together off the eastern coast of the United States.
Astronomers find ring-shaped border on some distant planet may support life
A ring-shaped border on certain distant planets known as the 'terminator zone' that separates permanent daytime and nighttime could offer conditions suitable to support life, a recent study has found.
Explosion in Russian cafe kills prominent military blogger
An explosion tore through a cafe in Russia's second-largest city Sunday, killing a well-known military blogger and strident supporter of the war in Ukraine. Some reports said a bomb was embedded in a bust of the blogger that was given to him as a gift.
Ukrainian official offers plan for a Crimea without Russia
A top Ukrainian official on Sunday outlined a series of steps the government in Kyiv would take after the country reclaims control of Crimea, including dismantling the strategic bridge that links the seized Black Sea peninsula to Russia.
Blinken: Russia must immediately free 2 detained Americans
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged his Russian counterpart, in a rare phone call between the diplomats since the Ukraine war, to immediately release a Wall Street Journal reporter who was detained last week as well as another imprisoned American, Paul Whelan, the State Department said Sunday.
Kitchener
-
Demonstrators rally to keep Waterloo region's urban boundary static
Many in Waterloo region are echoing calls to build up, not out.
-
Most-read stories of the week: Roll Up the Rim, Strep A death, possible CRA strike
A professor who says he can't stop winning Roll Up the Rim, a Strep A death in a toddler, and a teen reunited with the emergency crews who rescued him round out the most-read stories of the week.
-
House fire prompts large response in Guelph
Large plumes of smoke were billowing out of a home in Guelph as crews responded to a fully involved house fire.
London
-
Listowel's own Corey Conners wins the Texas Valero Open Sunday
Listowel Ontario's Corey Conners wins the Texas Valero Open on Sunday for the second PGA title of his career.
-
Flooding near the Thames River leads to washed away homeless encampments
Along the Thames River, poking out of the newly risen water level, signs of what were home to many unhoused people in the community.
-
Londoners remember musician Nora Galloway with celebration of life
On Sunday, hundreds gathered to celebrate the life of the late Nora Galloway at the Victory Legion in the city’s east end.
Barrie
-
Police investigating house fire in Essa Township
Provincial police have been called in to investigate an early morning fire in Essa Township.
-
Simcoe County businesses brace as federal alcohol tax goes into effect
Local businesses are bracing for the Federal Government's increase in alcohol tax.
-
'It was pride for Canada': Ont. man keeps Avro Arrow history alive through photos, memorabilia
An 87-year-old man from Powassan, Ont. is trying to keep the history of the Avro Arrow aircraft alive through photos he's collected and taken when he worked on the project.
Northern Ontario
-
World Autism Awareness Day celebrated in North Bay
One Kids Place, in North Bay, held a free family community day in honour of World Autism Awareness Day on Sunday.
-
-
Supporting development a focus of Sudbury mayor
Supporting development appears to be a big focus for Sudbury's mayor. Paul Lefebvre announced recently he's planning to create a special committee of Council that would look to support anticipated growth in the city over the next 10 to 15 years.
Ottawa
-
Fire in Ottawa's south end claims 56-year-old man's life
Emergency crews responded to a 911 call just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday, reporting 'heavy fire' at a home in the 5000 block of First Line Road.
-
Individual on ice on Rideau Canal near NAC rescued
Ottawa firefighters rescued an individual who was spotted on the ice in the Rideau Canal Sunday afternoon.
-
Power knocked out for several hours in Nepean after driver hits pole
More than 1,000 Hydro One customers in the Centrepointe area lost power for several hours Sunday after a driver hit a light pole, knocking it onto a power line.
Toronto
-
'He was like an engineer at the age of 10': Boy killed in collision on QEW remembered
A 10-year-old Beamsville boy killed in a crash on a highway in Niagara Region last week is being remembered as a brilliant kid who tinkered with things.
-
Niagara Falls is Canada's biggest 'tourist trap': report
Niagara Falls has been deemed Canada’s top spot for attracting tourists who have money to burn.
-
SIU investigating death of 34-year-old man who had interaction with Peel police in Brampton
The province’s police watchdog is investigating after a man died following an interaction with Peel police in Brampton early Sunday morning.
Montreal
-
Kid and Reecon: Meet the dogs who recovered victims of the Old Montreal fire
It was a gruelling few weeks for rescuers following last month's fire in Old Montreal, which killed seven and injured nine. Among those who worked to retrieve the victims' bodies were two special heroes: rescue dogs Kid and Reecon. Using their sharp senses and extensive training, the dogs helped comb through the rubble of the building on Place D'Youville.
-
6 children will return to Quebec from Syrian detention without their mother: advocates
Six Canadian children are set to leave a Syrian prison camp and fly to Canada without their mother, who cannot come with them because federal officials have not completed her security assessment, advocates for the family say. The federal government gave the Quebec woman until today to decide whether her children would join other Canadians on the repatriation flight, expected to depart any day now, or remain with her in Syria, said Alexandra Bain of the group Families Against Violent Extremism.
-
Quebec on track to recruit 1,000 nurses from French-speaking countries
Launched in February 2022, the Quebec government's project to recruit 1,000 nurses internationally is on track to become a reality. If all goes according to schedule, the Ministry of Health and Social Services (MSSS) expects to launch phase four of its plan next fall.
Atlantic
-
Inquiry into N.S. killings calls for bold change to tackle family violence 'epidemic'
The public inquiry into the April 2020 shootings in Nova Scotia is calling for an overhaul of the way society handles the "epidemic" of gender-based, intimate-partner and family violence.
-
Hundreds march in solidarity with Halifax’s 2SLGBTQ+ community
More than 200 people marched in Halifax Sunday in solidarity with trans and non-binary people who have been the target of anti-2SLGBTQ+ legislation across the globe.
-
Prince Edward Island election into final day of campaigning with vote on Monday
The Prince Edward Island election is into its final day of campaigning ahead of Monday's vote.
Winnipeg
-
'Today is about those survivors': Province funding new community-based sexual assault healing program
The province is providing more than a million dollars for a new community-based sexual assault crisis response and healing program in Winnipeg.
-
Up to 7 centimetres of snow, gusty winds coming to Winnipeg: Environment Canada
Winnipeg and southern Manitoba are preparing for another dump of snow as this unseasonably cold spring continues.
-
Sikh Heritage Month celebrated in Manitoba
April is Sikh Heritage Month in Manitoba, with the province officially kicking off the month-long celebration at the legislature Saturday.
Calgary
-
Riverbend adaptive bike lanes a bust following residents complaints
A $5,000 three-week pilot program that created adaptive bike lanes along 18th Street SE, through the communities of Quarry Park and Riverbend last summer was a bust.
-
Police searching for suspects after Briar Hills break and enter
Police are seeking the public's help in locating two suspects who broke into a home in northwest Calgary early Sunday morning.
-
Canadian MacKenzie Porter celebrates first U.S. #1 song as CMT Award nominee
Alberta will be in the house Sunday night at the Country Music Television Awards in Austin, Texas, thanks to Canadian country star - and CMT Award nominee - MacKenzie Porter.
Edmonton
-
Group opposed to Ritchie health hub says its gathered hundreds of petition signatures
A group of residents concerned over a new health hub near Whyte Avenue that is seeking approval to create a supervised consumption site gathered signatures for a petition opposing the project.
-
Draisaitl nets hat trick and 50th as Oilers squash Ducks 6-0
The Edmonton Oilers appear to be on cruise control heading into the playoffs while collecting new milestones on a nightly basis.
-
Going back to the moon: 'This is Canada on the world stage, doing big things'
On Monday, NASA and the Canadian Space Agency will introduce the four astronauts -- three from the U.S., one from Canada -- who will steer the next stage of an ambitious plan to establish a long-term presence on the moon.
Vancouver
-
Bloody Ikea rug linked to violent crime, B.C. RCMP say
The Major Crime Unit has been called in after a bloody, blue Ikea rug was turned into an RCMP detachment in B.C.'s Interior, according to an update from authorities.
-
TransLink reveals plans for first real estate development
TransLink has released details about its first foray into real estate development, announcing plans for a 30-storey mixed-use building in Vancouver.
-
A new program in Surrey is trying to prevent catalytic converter thefts. Here's how.
Mounties in Surrey have launched a new program to try and decrease catalytic converter thefts, which they say accounted for 45 per cent of all thefts from automobiles in the city last year.