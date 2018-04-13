Car smashes into Windsor east end Dollarama
A car crashed through the front window of an east-end Windsor Dollarama on April 13, 2018. (Ricardo Veneza / CTV Windsor)
Ricardo Veneza, CTV Windsor
Published Friday, April 13, 2018 1:40PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, April 13, 2018 7:11PM EDT
Shoppers at an east-end dollar store are thanking their lucky stars after a dramatic crash.
A station wagon smashed into the entrance of a Dollarama in the 5400 block of Tecumseh Road East in Windsor just after 12:30 p.m. on Friday.
No one was hurt.
Police say the elderly driver was trying to back-up but found himself stuck in the entrance with glass shards covering the car.
Damage is estimated at about $10,000.