

Ricardo Veneza, CTV Windsor





Shoppers at an east-end dollar store are thanking their lucky stars after a dramatic crash.

A station wagon smashed into the entrance of a Dollarama in the 5400 block of Tecumseh Road East in Windsor just after 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

No one was hurt.

Police say the elderly driver was trying to back-up but found himself stuck in the entrance with glass shards covering the car.

Damage is estimated at about $10,000.