WINDSOR, ONT. -- Aircraft enthusiasts are welcomed to hang out at the hanger.

The Canadian Historical Aircraft Association reopened for business Tuesday.

For now, the museum will be open Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Lancaster Bomber restoration project is up and running again and visitors will be able to take a close look at the legendary aircraft.

Adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols is mandatory — face masks must be worn at all times.

Visitors are also asked to call ahead to reserve tour times to help reduce overcrowding.