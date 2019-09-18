

CTV Windsor





The Snowbirds are coming back to Windsor.

The spectacular aircraft will stop at the Canadian Historical Aircraft Association hanger at the Windsor International Airport for fuel and customs on Thursday.

The public is invited to view their arrival and departure between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. through the CH2A museum.

Major Bassam (Sam) Mnaymneh, from Windsor, who flies the number 6 Snowbird jet, will also be in attendance.

Mnaymneh has announced this is his last year touring with the Snowbirds.