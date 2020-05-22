WINDSOR, ONT -- Weather was on the side of pilots Thursday evening for the inspiration flight and tribute over Windsor and Essex County.

A dozen planes took to the skies to honour front-line health care and essential workers.

It was also to commemorate the life of Cpt. Jenn Casey of the Canadian Forces Snowbirds who recently lost her life in a crash in British Columbia.

The organizers with the Canadian Historical Aircraft Association and Windsor Flying Club say it's a difficult time for pilots but that events like these show appreciation to all during these trying times.

The mission lasted about an hour, flying over several Essex County communities and all hospitals in the region.