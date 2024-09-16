Canadian country artist Josh Ross coming to Caesars Windsor

Emerging country singer Josh Ross is booked to perform at Caesars Windsor.

He is set to take the Colosseum stage on Friday, Jan. 17 at 8 p.m.

The UMG Nashville/Universal Music Canada artist has a series of platinum-certified top five Canadian country radio hits.

His ballad “Trouble” rose to Number One in Canada, leading Ross to a CCMA “Breakthrough Artist of the Year” win, and earning him RIAA Gold certification in the United States.

The rising star has now collected more than 626 million career streams and has been hailed as an “Artist to Watch” by Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora, MusicRow, and the Grand Ole Opry.

Ross has toured alongside hard-rocking superstars like Nickelback, Brantley Gilbert, Luke Bryan, and Bailey Zimmerman. He has since set off headlining “Single Again Tour” across the United States and select Canadian dates.

Ross released his new EP, Complicated, on March 29, co-writing seven of the project’s eight tracks. With current chart-climber, “Single Again,” and “New Me” and "Want This Beer" featuring Julia Michaels.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 20 at 10 a.m. Ticket purchases can be made through caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca. For more information, visit caesarswindsor.com and stay tuned for further details. Guests must be 19 years of age or older to attend concerts and to enter the casino and all other outlets.