Canada, U.S feds announce Binational EV Corridor

Canada’s transport minister joined his U.S. counterpart Tuesday to announce what’s being touted as “the first Binational Electric Vehicle (EV) Corridor.”

The collaboration between the two governments will see new DC fast chargers for EVs installed along a route stretching from Kalamazoo, Mich., to Quebec City, Que., – with plans to have some every 80 kilometres along that route, which in its entirety stretches about 1,400 km. Map of the Binational Electric Vehicle (EV) Corridor at the announcement in Detroit on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. (Travis Fortnum /CTV News Windsor)

It’s a move that U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says “continues to strengthen the United States and Canada’s partnership on EV charging standards.”

Buttigieg says his government’s investment serves to “boost domestic manufacturing, strengthen supply chains, and create good-paying jobs while supporting the U.S. goal of having 50 per cent of all new vehicle sales be electric by 2030.”

Where Canada is concerned, the corridor is touted as another step towards the goal of “achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.”

More details to come.