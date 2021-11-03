Canada's Transport Minister meets with Windsor officials

Windsor, Ont. -

CTV News has learned federal transport minister Omar Alghabra was in Windsor Wednesday meeting with community stakeholders, one week after assuming the portfolio.

In person meetings took place Wednesday morning at the Windsor Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce office along with Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens and Essex County Warden Gary McNamara.

Among the topics discussed were Windsor’s international airport not being on the list of places accepting international flights, cross border PCR testing, and high frequency rail.

Alghabra says this is his first official trip since becoming transport minister. Alghabra was in London Tuesday.

Officials say the minister will tour Ojibway Shores later in the afternoon.