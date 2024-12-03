Plans to sell portion of park to create housing receives mixed reviews

Plans to sever and sell a portion of an east Windsor park in order to fund the remaining greenspace’s redevelopment received a mixed reaction Monday night.

The City of Windsor held an open house at St. Theresa's Catholic Church to discuss plans for the Kinsmen Norman Road Park.

Gary Kaschak, the ward 8 city councillor, told those in attendance that selling about 20 per cent of the 2.36-acre park was required to cover the cost of refurbishments.

“We thought we could do it through the regular budget process, but at 12.9 per cent potential property tax increase for next year really scared things away,” Kaschak said. “We talked about selling some six lots and use that money for that to pay for the park amenities that are so needed for the area.”

The city was initially expecting a proposed 12.9 per cent property tax hike but has since lowered the proposed increase.

Officials believe the sale of six lots for the purpose of housing could generate about $1 million to cover the park’s redevelopment.

Kaschak and city staff listened to concerns about the loss of green space and the proposed amenities.

Glenn Bondy, an east Windsor resident, supported the plan to sell a fifth of the park.

“You got to run it like a business, and I think that's the best way to do it,” Bondy told CTV News following the open house. “We've been talking about doing things with our parks for a long time, and this makes sense financially, where work is not going to be a burden on the taxpayers.”

Initial renderings show a new basketball court, a walking track, and a reduced soccer field.

Bondy said the city has been “forthright” with the park plans and he believes this can help restore the green space.

"It was a great park … there's not much there, but we do need more parks in the area and this development talks about a basketball hoop, and I think we need one. We had one at the school, a lot of kids played and we need something for the kids to do,” Bondy said.

Mayor Drew Dilkens was in attendance for the meeting and told residents agreements with prospective buyers will ensure the lots are used for single-family homes.

Dilkens teased a second Windsor park could potentially lose some space to create more housing, but declined to say which park.

As for the Kinsmen Norman Road Park, a city survey gathering feedback will continue until Dec. 23.

The results will be used in a staff report, which will be presented to city council.

If approved, Kaschak said the hope is for work on the par redevelopment to begin by fall of 2025.