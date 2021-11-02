Windsor left off list of airports able to accept international flights as of Nov. 30

Windsor, Ont. -

Windsor International Airport is not included in the federal government’s new list of Canadian airports able to accept international flights as of Nov. 30.

Transport Canada announced Tuesday the easing of the restrictions on international flight arrivals, but Windsor was left off the list of eight additional airports.

Effective on Nov. 30, 2021, international flights carrying passengers will be permitted to land at the following additional Canadian airports:

St. John’s International

John C. Munro Hamilton International

Region of Waterloo International

Regina International

Saskatoon John G. Diefenbaker International

Kelowna International

Abbotsford International

Victoria International

Sunwing had issued a statement in May announcing the return of sun destinations departing from Windsor this winter. It is unknown if further restrictions will be lifted to allow these flights to take off.

The government said “consideration will be given to adding additional airports as conditions dictate, based on demand, operational capacity, the epidemiological situation in Canada, and recommendations from the Public Health Agency of Canada.”

The 10 Canadian airports currently accepting international flights are: Halifax Stanfield International, Québec City Jean Lesage International, Montréal-Trudeau International, Ottawa/Macdonald–Cartier International, Toronto Pearson International, Billy Bishop Toronto City Centre, Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson International, Edmonton International, Calgary International, and Vancouver International.