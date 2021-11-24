Canada’s first auto hub launches in Windsor-Essex

Windsor, Ont. -

Invest WindsorEssex (IWE) announced the launch of Canada’s first Automobility Hub on Wednesday.

Local elected officials, global industry leaders, post-secondary education institutions and guests, IWE unveiled one of the region’s new centres for automotive innovation and collaboration at St. Clair College in Windsor.

“Invest WindsorEssex is proud of the efforts to achieve this great milestone contributing to the necessary economic evolution of our region. We have brought together a cluster of innovative partners that are ready to collaborate to compete in the global marketplace as the Automobility Capital of Canada,” said Stephen MacKenzie, president and CEO of IWE.

“The Automobility Hub is the first of its kind in Canada. It offers a suite of resources and services, including a state-of-the-art ramp-up factory, to enable and support a network of innovative entrepreneurs and businesses interested in advancing the market for electric, zero-emission, as well as connected and automated vehicle technology and infrastructure.”

The Canadian Automobility Hub was coordinated by IWE to work with regional ecosystem partners, including all levels of government, local post-secondary institutions, program service providers and businesses, as well as bi-national private sector partners, to support and foster entrepreneurship and innovation in automobility.

The project is one of many supported by FedDev Ontario, which recently awarded $7.5 million to support 1,350 entrepreneurs and attract $40 million in foreign direct investment in Windsor-Essex. This funding is built on an initial $5 million FedDev Ontario investment announced in September 2019.

St. Clair College and the University of Windsor are key partners in the hub and provide the bridge between industry and research needed to establish an automobility ecosystem and ramp-up factory.

“Students and graduates from our college will now have a destination to apply their technical expertise to advance software and engineering technology for modern mobility manufacturing right here in Windsor-Essex,” said Patricia France, president of St. Clair College. “Our local community’s manufacturing strength and skilled workforce means we are a hub for innovation, new tech enterprises, and the auto sector of the future.”

University of Windsor president Robert Gordon says the university continues to support opportunities to leverage their unique assets to ensure that public and private partners have access to the expertise they need to help diversify and strengthen the economy of the Windsor-Essex region.

“By leveraging these assets and fostering a strong ecosystem of innovation in Windsor-Essex, as well as expanded opportunities for research and development collaboration we are well-positioned to support the transformation of our local economy from the Automotive Capital of Canada to the Automobility Capital of Canada,” said Gordon.

IWE has been critical to the success of this initiative and in securing German-based company PEM Motion, who is providing engineering consulting services and development solutions to help advance technology for vehicle batteries, fuel cells and electric motors right here in Windsor-Essex.

“PEM Motion is proud to be one of the anchor private sector partners for the Canadian Automobility Hub. We look forward to working with innovative businesses and entrepreneurs in Windsor-Essex to bring their products to market,” said Christoph Lienemann, managing director for North America, PEM Motion.

PEM Motion, Windsor Mold Group and Integris form Automobility Enterprises Inc., make up the private sector company of the Canadian Automobility Hub.

“We are entering a new era of sustainable mobility and the goal of Automobility Enterprises is to bring together German-based innovation in the EV space with North American product development and manufacturing capabilities, right here in Windsor-Essex,” said David Mastronardi, president of Windsor Mold Group and board member of Automobility Enterprises.