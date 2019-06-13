

CTV Windsor





The Canada Revenue Agency announced that it executed 15 simultaneous search warrants in several cities in Quebec and Ontario, including Windsor.

Searches also took place in London, Ottawa, the Greater Toronto Area, Gatineau, Laval, and Montréal.

The agency says the searches were conducted in order to collect more information in connection to an investigation, representing about $8.3 million in tax evaded.

Approximately 128 members of the CRA, assisted by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, took part in the operation to search each of the locations in Canada for evidence corresponding to the commission of offences against the Income Tax Act and the Criminal Code.

CRA officials say the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada to this criminal investigation.

Under the income tax and excise tax laws, people convicted of tax evasion can face fines ranging from 50 per cent to 200 per cent of the evaded taxes and up to five years imprisonment.

If convicted of fraud under Section 380 of the Criminal Code, an individual can face up to 14 years in jail.

