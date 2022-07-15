Canada restricts import of chicken, eggs from a number of U.S. states

Canada restricts import of chicken, eggs from a number of U.S. states

Eggs from the Bilawski homestead near London, Ont. Eggs from the Bilawski homestead near London, Ont.

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver