Canada Border Services tips for crossing the border on a long weekend

Have plans on the other side of the border this long weekend? Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has some tips to make sure your trip goes off without a hitch.

Firstly, check the border wait times before you go! Everyone knows that a long weekend is a popular time for border crossings. You can check border wait times online ahead of your trip to see what delays you can expect Monday is likely to be the busiest, so if possible avoid crossing at peak times.

Make sure you have any travel documents handy and ready to go for a smooth crossing, and be prepared to declare any goods you’re bringing into the country you’re visiting.

For those visiting Canada, here are some things that you should keep in mind when making your declarations:

You must declare any food, plant or animal products

You cannot bring poultry or any food containing poultry into Canada

Do not bring firewood across the border as it may contain diseases or invasive insects

Make sure you know the value of any good you’re bringing with you (in Canadian dollars) and be prepared to produce receipts

Firearms and other weapons are strictly prohibited

Narcotics are prohibited

Do not bring cannabis across the border. While it is legal in Canada, you cannot bring any cannabis products across the border.

If you’re travelling with kids, especially ones that aren’t yours, be prepared with a letter from their legal guardian authorizing that you’re allowed the travel with the child.

If you’re travelling with a pet, make sure you have all the most up to date documentation.

At the end of the day, if you’re not sure, ask. The best way to save time is to be honest with border services.

Keeping a secure border is a big job, in 2023 CBSA welcomed over 86 million travellers across Canadian borders, and intercepted more than 72,200 kg of prohibited drugs, narcotics and chemicals.