Campbell Avenue fire under investigation
One person has been treated for burns on their hands, after fire tore through a home on Campbell Avenue.
Firefighters were called to the 900 block around 6:30 a.m.
Officials say the flames were quickly put out.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by Windsor Police and the Office of the 0ntario Fire Marshall.
A damage estimate was not available.
