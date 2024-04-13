Calmer weather conditions expected this weekend
After a strong weather system with gusty winds and heavy rainfall cooled the region down, some warmer days are here once again.
Saturday will be mainly sunny with a high of 14 degrees and some gusty winds expected.
Saturday night will be clear, becoming partly cloudy overnight with a low of plus 4.
On Sunday, you can expect a mix of sun and cloud with a slight chance of showers and a high of 23 degrees.
The upcoming workweek starts out sunny, but increasing cloudiness will bring a chance of rain as the week goes on.
Here’s a look at the Windsor region’s forecast
Saturday: Sunny. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 60. High 14.
Saturday night: Clear. Becoming partly cloudy overnight. Wind west 30 km/h becoming light in the evening. Low plus 4.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 23.
Monday: Sunny. High 21.
Tuesday: Increasing cloudiness. High 19.
Wednesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 23.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 20.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Titanic' film crew drugged in 1996, Halifax police told to release more details
A new report from Nova Scotia's information and privacy commissioner is telling Halifax police to disclose more details about a 1996 incident that saw dozens of crew members from the film 'Titanic' fed soup laced with the hallucinogenic drug PCP.
EXCLUSIVE Politicians shouldn't scrap climate commitments to address cost of living crisis: Boris Johnson
Politicians should not toss aside their climate commitments in order to address the cost of living crisis, says former U.K. prime minister Boris Johnson.
A group of excited owners moved into brand new homes in a bustling Oakville suburb. Then construction ramped up.
A group of homeowners who purchased brand new houses in an Oakville subdivision say they thought they were upgrading their living situation, but instead have found themselves living in an active construction zone for months with no end in sight.
Looking to relax? Take a walk with a Llama
Despite their unique personalities, all of Josée Gautreau’s 15 llamas love treats. And for nearly four years, they’ve earned extra snacks by walking with tourists.
NEW THIS MORNING Tips for saving on travel, groceries and dining out
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at some lessons from CTV Morning Live's Super Savings Week.
Man stabs, kills 6 people in Australia shopping mall, small child among injured, police say
A man stabbed five people to death at a busy Sydney shopping center Saturday before he was fatally shot, police said. Multiple people, including a small child, were also injured in the attack.
Leave Canada? Sue automakers? Victims consider their options as auto thefts surge
As the Greater Toronto Area confronts an auto theft crisis, some residents are considering bold – or arguably radical – action.
Federal government tells Canadians to avoid all travel to Israel, West Bank as tensions rise
The government of Canada has upgraded its travel advisories to Israel and the West Bank, instructing Canadians to avoid all travel amid escalating tensions in the region.
Iran's Revolutionary Guard seizes a container ship near Strait of Hormuz amid tensions with Israel
Commandos from Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard rappelled down from a helicopter onto an Israeli-affiliated container ship near the Strait of Hormuz and seized the vessel Saturday, the latest in a series of attacks between the two countries.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Naloxone not just life-saving, it's cost-effective, UW study finds
Amid a worsening toxic drug crisis, increasing the availability of naloxone nasal spray across the country will save lives, a new study from University of Waterloo has found.
-
What makes a good social robot? The answer might surprise you
Making a good first impression is important to many people – and it turns out it’s also something you need to think about when it comes to social robots.
-
Man killed in Kitchener shooting
A 32-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Kitchener’s Country Hills East neighbourhood. Here's what we know about the investigation so far.
London
-
Cars rolls over into ditch after east-end collision
London, Ont. fire crews responded to a two-vehicle collision at 6 p.m. Friday on Highbury Avenue.
-
Rain, rain, go away: Calmer weather conditions expected this weekend
After a strong weather system with gusty winds and heavy rainfall cooled the region down, some warmer days are here once again.
-
'There was nothing human about what they did': London, Ont. family angered after sentencing hearing in stabbing death
A London family is speaking out after a sentencing hearing for the three people who pleaded guilty in connection with the stabbing death of their loved one got underway in court.
Barrie
-
Barrie man arrested in Waterloo region
Waterloo Regional Police have arrested a Barrie man after a break-and-enter in Wilmot Township.
-
Strong wind alert remains in effect for Simcoe County
Environvironment Canada's special weather statement remains in effect for most of the region as of early Saturday morning, after a windy overnight.
-
Dancing with the Easter Seals returns to Barrie with remarks from celebrity guest judges
The annual fundraiser 'Dancing with the Easter Seals Stars' returns to Barrie on Friday.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. man fined $25K for illegally building road on Crown land
A Sturgeon Falls man has been fined a total of $25,000 for trying to build a road across Crown land to access a piece of private property.
-
Evacuation underway in Kashechewan, Ont., due to spring flooding of Albany River
A precautionary evacuation of about 600 people from Kashechewan First Nation is underway with the first group arriving in Kapuskasing on Friday.
-
'I'm crying with the bank': Ontario woman loses $86K to CRA scam
An Ontario woman is out $86,000 after receiving a call from a fraudster claiming to be a Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) investigator. They told her that her bank accounts were involved in a money laundering operation.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
End of an era for Sault film festival
It’s the end of an era for film lovers in Sault Ste. Marie. The final showing for the Shadows of the Mind Film Festival was Friday night.
-
Former residents give Elliot Lake arena campaign a $300K boost
After winning the $250,000 Kraft Hockeyville competition last month, there is more good news from Elliot Lake.
-
Manitoulin suspect charged with criminally harassing municipal staff
A 57-year-old from Gore Bay has been charged with two counts of criminal harassment.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Tips for saving on travel, groceries and dining out
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at some lessons from CTV Morning Live's Super Savings Week.
-
Spring baby boom has wildlife taking up residence in Ottawa homes
Spring is here, which means a baby boom for wildlife, but it also means a boom for one local company helping homeowners in Ottawa deal with unwanted houseguests.
-
Athena, the cat who was lost at the Ottawa Airport for 11 days, has 5 kittens
A pregnant cat that was flown to Ottawa for a better life, but later went missing at the airport, has had her kittens.
Toronto
-
About half of Ontarians want to abolish carbon tax, poll suggests
About half of Ontarians say they would abolish the carbon tax if given the chance, a new poll suggests.
-
A group of excited owners moved into brand new homes in a bustling Oakville suburb. Then construction ramped up.
A group of homeowners who purchased brand new houses in an Oakville subdivision say they thought they were upgrading their living situation, but instead have found themselves living in an active construction zone for months with no end in sight.
-
Leave Canada? Sue automakers? Victims consider their options as auto thefts surge
As the Greater Toronto Area confronts an auto theft crisis, some residents are considering bold – or arguably radical – action.
Montreal
-
Eddy Nolan, Montrealer who ran Terry Fox run every year for 43 years, dies at 67
Every year for 43 years, Montrealer Eddy Nolan took to the streets for a Terry Fox Run, usually carrying a big red and white Terry Fox flag on a pole as packs of schoolchildren jogged behind him. On Friday, he chose to end his life through medical assistance in dying.
-
Quebec nurses reject the agreement in principle with the government
Nurses represented by the FIQ have rejected the agreement in principle reached between their union and the Quebec government to renew their collective agreements.
-
CF Montreal comes home after six straight on the road
After an unorthodox start to the MLS season, CF Montreal will be back in front of home fans Saturday night to take on FC Cincinnati.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeggers wanting to one day buy a home are 'trying to climb a hill that's just too steep'
Owning a home may be out of reach for many Canadians according to new data from CIBC, and for one Winnipegger, the prospect of owning their own home is starting to feel like an impossible goal.
-
Province issues flood warning for portion Assiniboine River
Manitoba’s Hydrologic Forecast Centre issued a flood warning Friday for a portion of the Assiniboine River.
-
Moose on the loose in Oakville, Man.
Two moose were on the loose in Oakville, Man. on Friday.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton had 'no lawful basis' to remove dogs before they killed boy, investigation finds
The City of Edmonton says previous complaints about two dogs who killed an 11-year-old boy were properly investigated.
-
Pop art: Edmonton photographer's work to feature on Jones Soda bottles
An Edmonton photographer's work will soon be a part of pop culture, soda pop culture that is.
-
1 arrested, police seek second man after March liquor store robbery
Edmonton police are trying to identify a man wanted for robbing a liquor store last month.
Calgary
-
Vehicles blocking traffic on Highway 1 west of Calgary: RCMP
Vehicles connected to a protest are blocking lanes on Highway 1 west of Calgary, causing delays.
-
John G. Diefenbaker High School students raise more than $25,000 pedalling for a purpose
John G. Diefenbaker High School kicked off its Ride of the Chiefs (ROTC) charity event on Friday, with students raising more than $25,000 for the Alberta Children's Hospital.
-
Grain-gobbling bears spark 'no stopping' zone in Banff National Park
A popular highway in Alberta's Banff National Park now has a 'no stopping zone' to help protect two bears.
Regina
-
Sask. students say 'pressure is still on' ahead of renewed talks between teachers, province
The school year has been a challenging one for students and teachers alike, yet students see the problems teachers have brought forward during a lengthy contract dispute with the Saskatchewan government firsthand.
-
Crown's final witnesses take stand in trial for Sask. man accused of abducting daughter
The Crown has presented its case against Michael Gordon Jackson as the first of a two-week trial came to a close Friday morning with the arresting officers taking the stand.
-
Arrests made following investigation into store robberies in Regina
Arrests have been made following an investigation into four convenience store robberies in Regina beginning in 2022.
Vancouver
-
New SFU medical school could provide primary care to 30,000 patients
Details of behind-the-scenes efforts to establish British Columbia's second medical school are increasingly becoming public, including the possibility of family doctor access for thousands of Surrey residents at the Simon Fraser University campus.
-
'Why not do it together?': Lifelong friends take part in 'brosectomy' in Vancouver
While many people choose to keep their medical appointments private, four longtime friends decided to undergo vasectomies as a group in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.
-
B.C. premier meets with patient who took herself off transplant list due to costs
Christina Derksen-Unrau was in Victoria this week on a mission to bring change.
Vancouver Island
-
Beware of Taylor Swift ticket resale scam, Vancouver Island Mounties warn
Police on Vancouver Island are warning Taylor Swift fans not to fall for scams advertising resale tickets to her sold-out Vancouver shows on Facebook.
-
Malahat Legion celebrates its 90th anniversary after almost closing down during pandemic
Stan Grenda has been a Legion member for 40 years. The last 27 of those years have been with the Malahat Legion.
-
Canadian navy's Pacific fleet to accept first Arctic patrol vessel
The Canadian navy's Pacific fleet is set to take possession of its first Arctic patrol vessel, which arrives in British Columbia next week ahead of a formal commissioning ceremony.
Atlantic
-
Dartmouth, N.S., company launches alcohol vending machines
Dartmouth native Corey Yantha has launched SmartServ, a vending machine for beer and ready-made alcoholic drinks.
-
Patient died of hanging while in Moncton psychiatric unit
According to her autopsy, Kaytlyn Hemsworth died of hanging at the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre in Moncton while in the psychiatric unit.
-
Locked wheels and receipt checks: Grocer anti-theft measures have some Maritimers on edge, others welcome the change
In the early 1900’s, you would walk into a grocery store with your list, pass it to an employee behind a desk, and they would gather what you wanted.
N.L.
-
A fish harvester's protest threatens Newfoundland and Labrador's crab season -- again
Longliners across Newfoundland and Labrador are tied up once again, as a new protest by the province's fish harvesters threatens to derail the crab fishery for a second straight year.
-
Unique photo exhibit put cameras in the hands of survivors of domestic and sexual violence
A unique photo exhibit is putting cameras into the hands of survivors of domestic and sexual violence in Newfoundland and Labrador.
-
Controversial wind-powered hydrogen project gets final approval in Newfoundland
A controversial wind-powered hydrogen development proposed for the west coast of Newfoundland has cleared its last hurdle with the provincial government.