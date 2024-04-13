Calmer weather conditions expected this weekend

After a strong weather system with gusty winds and heavy rainfall cooled the region down, some warmer days are here once again.

Saturday will be mainly sunny with a high of 14 degrees and some gusty winds expected.

Saturday night will be clear, becoming partly cloudy overnight with a low of plus 4.

On Sunday, you can expect a mix of sun and cloud with a slight chance of showers and a high of 23 degrees.

The upcoming workweek starts out sunny, but increasing cloudiness will bring a chance of rain as the week goes on.

Here’s a look at the Windsor region’s forecast

Saturday: Sunny. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 60. High 14.

Saturday night: Clear. Becoming partly cloudy overnight. Wind west 30 km/h becoming light in the evening. Low plus 4.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 23.

Monday: Sunny. High 21.

Tuesday: Increasing cloudiness. High 19.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 23.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 20.