Calling all amateur designers! CMHA holds t-shirt design contest

    September is Suicide Prevention Month, and the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Windsor-Essex County Branch, as well as the Windsor Essex Suicide Prevention Coalition are planning a variety of activities to engage the public on this important issue.

    As part of their efforts, they’re holding a t-shirt design contest which hopes to start conversations about mental health.

    Artists, designers and aspiring textiles experts of all ages can send in their designs anytime before Friday, and then the public will have the chance to vote for their favourite from August 12 – 23. Orders will then be available from August 24 – September 6 for the winning design.

    The winner will get a $100 cash prize, as well as promotion on web and social media – and of course, a free copy of one of the final produced shirts.

    Third and fourth will also be recognized on the CMHA Windsor-Essex website. Start your designing today!  

