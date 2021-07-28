WINDSOR, ONT. -- More options are now available for gambling with table games at Caesars Windsor open and available for play.

Last week only slot machines and select restaurants were available.

On Wednesday, the casino reopened 41 tables, more than 190 gaming positions and more bars and restaurants.

More amenities will be phased in over the coming weeks.

All guests are still required to register prior to entering the casino.

Rules for casinos include 50 per cent capacity limit, plexiglass barriers at table games and contact tracing.