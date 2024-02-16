C-K Fire & Rescue to embark on multi-gas alarm distribution campaign

Beginning next week, Chatham-Kent Fire & Rescue will embark on a campaign to deliver 1,000 multi-gas alarms to Wheatley area residents.

According to a release from the Municipality of Chatham-Kent, beginning next week, Chatham-Kent Fire & Rescue will begin their campaign to make 1,000 multi-gas alarms available to residents of Wheatley and the surrounding area.

The multi-gas alarms are multi-functional carbon monoxide, propane and natural gas alarms capable of providing continuous monitoring for their lifespan of seven years.

The alarms plug into the wall and come with a battery back-up (battery included).

The multi-gas alarms will be distributed door-to-door to residents in the Wheatley evacuation zone starting on Feb. 20, and continuing throughout the week.

For residents outside the evacuation zone, the municipality said the alarms will be available for pick-up at the Wheatley Resource Centre, open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., located at 108 Talbot Rd. E.

“This reassurance campaign continues our proactive and protective measures to the Community of Wheatley as we continue to bring stability to the area affected by releases of gas,” said Fire Chief Chris Case. “We’re thankful for the provincial funding to be able to provide the people of Wheatley with practical measures to keep themselves, their families, and the community safe.”

The alarms are being paid for using a provincial grant from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, who provided $280,000 in funding to implement local priority projects to enhance emergency preparedness within its communities and prevent petroleum-related emergencies.

The municipality reminds residents that if they detect or suspect gas in their home to call 9-1-1 immediately.