WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor Ward 7 by-election candidate Jeewen Gill has concerns about the timeline surrounding Banwell Road infrastructure upgrades.

Gill says he is glad to see construction has started but has concerns about when it will be completed along with the planned distribution of funding.

“As a candidate running in the by-election, I will be a strong advocate and will do everything in my power for Banwell Road to be expanded earlier than projected,” he said in a news release.

Construction has started on a $2.5-million Banwell Road upgrade that includes widening the road, new sidewalks and a multi-use trail. Phase 1 of the two-phase improvement project has started with construction on Tecumseh Road East and Palmetto Street.

Gill says the city currently has $3.05 million allocated toward Banwell Road infrastructure in 2020 and more planned over the coming years. He says as per the city’s 2020 capital funding budget, the majority of funding for Banwell improvements will not be delivered until 2026-2027.

He says Ward 7 residents can’t wait.

“The expansion of Banwell Road is long overdue. For the past 15 years, there have not been any improvements made to the road. Thus, this should not be a project where the majority of the funding is delayed until 2026 or 2027,” he said.

Gill says with the addition of 2,000 homes built and 180 condos added to the area in the last 10 years adding to daily traffic and worsening road conditions.

To date there are 12 candidates vying for the vacant city council position. The others are Farah El-Hajj, Michelle Gajewski, Igor Dzaic, Barb Holland, Ernie Lamont, Michael Malott, Angelo Marignani, Howard Weeks, Therese Papineau and Albert Saba

The Ward 7 by-election is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 5.