Advance voting for Windsor’s Ward 7 by-election starts next week
Windsor city hall in Windsor, Ont., on March 25, 2020. (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Advance voting in the Ward 7 by-election will start next Tuesday for those looking to cast an early ballot.
There will be four opportunities to vote prior to the Monday, Oct. 5 election day. Ward 7 residents will be able to advance vote on Tuesday, Sept. 29, Wednesday, Sept. 30, Thursday, Oct. 1 and Saturday, Oct. 3 between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. at the WFCU Centre.
- The City of Windsor has implemented the following health and safety precautions at the poll:
- Signage to help with traffic flow and maximum occupancy
- Floor markings to support 2-metre physical distancing requirements
- Plexiglass screens at polling stations
- Enhanced cleaning protocols for high-touch surfaces
- Hand sanitizer available throughout the poll
- Proxy voting option available (Call 311 for more information.)
There are 12 candidates vying for the Ward 7 city councillor seat. Running in the election are Igor Dzaic, Farrah El-Hajj, Michelle Gajewski, Jeewen Gill, Barb Holland, Ernie Lamont, Greg Lehman, Michael Malott, Angelo Marignani, Thérèse Papineau, Albert Saba and Howard Weeks.
More information regarding the by-election is available on the city’s website.