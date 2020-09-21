WINDSOR, ONT. -- Advance voting in the Ward 7 by-election will start next Tuesday for those looking to cast an early ballot.

There will be four opportunities to vote prior to the Monday, Oct. 5 election day. Ward 7 residents will be able to advance vote on Tuesday, Sept. 29, Wednesday, Sept. 30, Thursday, Oct. 1 and Saturday, Oct. 3 between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. at the WFCU Centre.

The City of Windsor has implemented the following health and safety precautions at the poll:

Signage to help with traffic flow and maximum occupancy

Floor markings to support 2-metre physical distancing requirements

Plexiglass screens at polling stations

Enhanced cleaning protocols for high-touch surfaces

Hand sanitizer available throughout the poll

Proxy voting option available (Call 311 for more information.)

There are 12 candidates vying for the Ward 7 city councillor seat. Running in the election are Igor Dzaic, Farrah El-Hajj, Michelle Gajewski, Jeewen Gill, Barb Holland, Ernie Lamont, Greg Lehman, Michael Malott, Angelo Marignani, Thérèse Papineau, Albert Saba and Howard Weeks.

More information regarding the by-election is available on the city’s website.