WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor Ward 7 by-election candidate Greg Lemay believes that revitalizing Sand Point Beach is an important issue.

Lemay maintains that the popular location is in need of some much needed “TLC.”

On the campaign trail – area residents want to see improvements made to the family-oriented feature of community. It’s potential has not been reached.

“You know, it’s become almost like – I don’t want to say – a dumping ground,” said Lemay. “It’s not beautiful the way it was when I was a kid. It was something that we used, and it was great to use. It was clean for the most part, and I think that we’ve been lacking on it.”

In surveying the riverfront public property, Lemay maintains that the aging and incomplete break-wall is a concern. In addition, he notes, that some parts of the have become a depot for garbage.

For constituents, it’s a priority that needs to be addressed sooner than later. Lemay is in agreement and believes that enhancing Sand Point Beach for area residents will also benefit Windsor-Essex.

“It’s a sticking point for folks,” said Lemay. “They want it done. They want it cleaned up. They want to use it – and again it’s all about improving the quality of life.”

To date there are 12 candidates vying for the vacant city council position. The others are Farah El-Hajj, Michelle Gajewski, Jeewen Gill, Igor Dzaic, Barb Holland, Ernie Lamont, Michael Malott, Angelo Marignani, Howard Weeks, Therese Papineau and Albert Saba

The Ward 7 by-election is slated for Monday, Oct. 5.