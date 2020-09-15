WINDSOR, ONT. -- A major east Windsor road is getting a $2.5-million upgrade that includes widening, new sidewalks and a multi-use trail.

The construction is already underway on Banwell Road between Tecumseh Road East and Palmetto Street in Phase 1 of the two-phase improvement project. Phase 2 will extend from Palmetto Street to Wildwood Drive.

City of Windsor announces $2.5 mil in upgrades on Banwell Road. Will include sidewalk, multi use trail and doubling of roadway. @CTVWindsor pic.twitter.com/Xpw5Gqt7uO — Rich Garton (@RichGartonCTV) September 15, 2020

“The Banwell Road Corridor Improvement Project is yet another example of how council and administration are fulfilling our promise to fix Windsor’s roads,” said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens. “The widening of Banwell Road will improve safety, reduce traffic congestion, cut travel times and increase active transportation for residents while meeting our growing transportation needs long into the future.”

Phase 1 improvements include:

Widening to two lanes in each direction, separated by a median

Construction of new concrete sidewalks and Multi Use Trail (MUT)

Construction of flexible roadway pavement (new asphalt)

Installation of street lighting and traffic signals

Upgrading the storm sewer/drainage and closing most of the road side-ditches

All businesses in the affected area will remain open with access from the roadway.