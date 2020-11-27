Advertisement
Investigation into cluster of COVID-19 cases at two Windsor hospital campuses: WECHU
Published Friday, November 27, 2020 1:44PM EST Last Updated Friday, November 27, 2020 1:58PM EST
Windsor Regional Hospital's Ouellette Campus
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor Essex County Health Unit has reported clusters at both the Windsor Regional Hospital’s Ouellette Campus and Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare.
Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed issued a statement Friday saying the health unit is investigating.
“The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is working closely with hospital administrators to determine the source of transmission and the potential risk to staff and patients,” Ahmed said.
Due to privacy considerations, the WECHU is unable to publicly disclose further details about the case or the number of close contacts at the hospitals.
RELATED IMAGES