WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor Essex County Health Unit has reported clusters at both the Windsor Regional Hospital’s Ouellette Campus and Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare.

Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed issued a statement Friday saying the health unit is investigating.

“The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is working closely with hospital administrators to determine the source of transmission and the potential risk to staff and patients,” Ahmed said.

Due to privacy considerations, the WECHU is unable to publicly disclose further details about the case or the number of close contacts at the hospitals.