WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Bus cancellations in Essex County

    A school bus is seen in this file photo. A school bus is seen in this file photo.
    Share

    Bus students in Essex County will need to find a ride to school Tuesday morning.

    All board provided transportation for Area B has been cancelled due to fog.

    Afternoon transportational will still be operational.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News