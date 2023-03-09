Bright Lights Windsor named in Top 100 Festivals and Events list

Bright Lights Windsor has been recognized by Festivals and Events Ontario as one of the Top 100 Festivals and Events in Ontario for 2023.

City officials say the award recognizes Bright Lights Windsor for its outstanding achievement in the festival and event industry, highlighting its excellence in creativity, community engagement, and overall event experience.

Bright Lights Windsor has been a staple of the city's holiday season since it began in 2017. The festival transforms Jackson Park into a winter wonderland with over a million brilliant lights, an enchanting collection of interactive displays, a variety of fun activities for visitors of all ages, and an opportunity for community giving.

The event has grown in popularity each year, attracting over 100,000 visitors in 2022.

“We are thrilled and honoured to receive this award from Festival and Events Ontario," said Mayor Drew Dilkens. "Bright Lights Windsor is a celebration of our community, bringing people together to enjoy the holiday season in a beautiful and engaging way. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our City staff, community partners, vendors, artists and artisans, volunteers, and everyone who visits the event and makes this festival a success each year."

The 2023 Top 100 awards were given out on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, during FEO’s “Celebrate” Conference Awards Gala in Niagara Falls, Ont.

We're proud to announce that #BrightLightsWindsor has been recognized by @FEOntario as one of the Top 100 Festivals and Events in Ontario for 2023! Awards were given out Wednesday during a gala in Niagara Falls. Learn more here: https://t.co/cKLP3xEwZL #YQG pic.twitter.com/4EdKbFqmny — City of Windsor (@CityWindsorON) March 9, 2023

Bright Lights Windsor will return in December 2023.