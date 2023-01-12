Breastfeeding encouraged to alleviate ongoing baby formula shortage
While major national outcry over baby formula shortages has quieted over the last several months, many families in Windsor-Essex are still struggling to find any for their children.
Some parents are driving more than three and a half hours to find formula, while others are looking to Facebook moms’ groups to locate supply.
“The moms are kind of banding together and helping each other out the best that we can,” said expectant mother Jazmine Browning.
“I think that basically we're doing all we can at this point.”
Browning said there’s fear a baby formula shortage in Ontario is worsening rather than improving.
“It's all formula,” Browning explained. “Even behind the counter hypoallergenic formula, everything.”
“We actually have people going into the grocery stores every morning every day and actually taking pictures of the shelves, showing what's in stock, low stock calling the stores they actually have no answers for us.”
She continued, “Moms are going city to city meaning Leamington to Windsor. Windsor to Kingsville. I've even heard Niagara Falls. People traveling to Niagara Falls. Moms are just being told to find what you can and just hold on. Like, there's nothing we can do.”
On its website, Health Canada says the total supply of regular infant formula “remains sufficient to feed all Canadian babies. There are however fewer products and formats available, as manufacturers work to compensate for an increased demand for their products.”
It notes “Health Canada is working closely with infant formula manufacturers to increase product supply, including those intended for hospitals and special medical use that are not available at retail.”
Browning told CTV News, there are many moms, expectant mothers, and others who have hypoallergenic formula that is out of stock on backorder.
“So it's even a bigger issue than just feeding your baby,” she said. “There's babies that are actually in pain and need certain things that they just have no access to right now.”
The website encourages breastfeeding if possible and to maintain or increase breastmilk supply if parents are combining bottle-feeding and breastfeeding.
Expectant mother Jazmine Browning and lactation consultant Alyson Hergott in Windsor, Ont. on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)Windsor-Essex certified lactation consultant, Alyson Hergott said more needs to be done to encourage that approach.
She’s offering free consultations to combo-feeding parents, telling CTV News more support is needed to encourage moms to try breastfeeding.
“Windsor-Essex has some of the lowest breastfeeding rates in the province,” Hergott said. “And from my experience in private practice, it's not because families don't want to breastfeed. There's a huge gap in care for them achieving breastfeeding support.”
“Everyone gets one visit two days after you've had a baby and that's just not enough. Unfortunately, the mentality that once a lot of people haven't had success breastfeeding there becomes kind of a community of formula feeding as the norm. And it's really hard to break that once it becomes a community norm.”
Hergott said, “Breastfeeding is natural, but it's not easy. I always tell my clients just like walking, How many times do you fall before you get the hang of it? Breastfeeding is the exact same.”
According to The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) website, breastfeeding support is provided from the prenatal period until weaning by telephone and videoconference only until further notice, due to Covid-19.
“With early intervention, we can usually overcome any obstacle if we're quick to get to it,” Hergott said.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'She should be here': Nova Scotia family says loved one died shortly after leaving busy ER
Another Nova Scotia family is speaking out about the death of a loved one following a lengthy wait at an emergency department -- and they’ve created a website where others can share their own stories.
At least one person missing after explosion at Quebec propane company
At least one person is missing Thursday after an explosion at a fuel distribution company in Quebec's Lanaudiere region, according to provincial police (SQ). At an afternoon press conference in St-Roch-de-l'Achigan, the municipality where the blast occurred, an SQ spokesperson said it's possible more people are missing.
More than 2,000 anomalies found during radar search of former Sask. residential school site, officials say
Star Blanket Cree Nation said it has located over 2,000 anomalies after completing phase one of a ground-penetrating radar (GPR) search at the site of the former Qu’Appelle Indian Residential School.
opinion | Don Martin: How bad was the committee hearing over holiday travel woes? Let me count the ways
The Standing Committee on Transport gathered Thursday with MPs demanding an explanation for how that highly unusual Canadian winter combination of heavy snow and cold temperatures which delayed or cancelled thousands of post-pandemic reunions. What they got was a gold-medal finger-pointing performance, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Lisa Marie Presley hospitalized, mother Priscilla says
Lisa Marie Presley -- the only child of Elvis Presley and a singer herself -- was hospitalized Thursday, her mother said in a statement.
Construction company charged in Barrie, Ont., crash that killed 6 young adults
Con-Drain Group is charged with six counts of criminal negligence causing death following an investigation into an August 2022 collision that claimed the lives of six young adults in Barrie.
'She had to buy the coffee': Stranded traveller scores ride with Canadian Olympic curling champion
The thick, soupy fog hanging over Edmonton this week has been a pain for travellers and airline staff alike, but for one B.C. woman it led to a cute story she'll never forget.
Cases of 'Kraken' subvariant of COVID-19 double in one week, PHAC says
As of Monday, the Public Health Agency of Canada has confirmed up to 42 new cases of the new COVID-19 subvariant, known as XBB.15 or 'Kraken.' It’s a high leap from the 21 cases reported last week.
Researchers consider how to 'denormalize' drinking culture ahead of new alcohol guide
Guidelines for alcohol consumption, set in 2011, are expected to be updated next week by the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction. Proposed changes released last summer suggest Canada's recommendations will dramatically decrease.
Kitchener
-
'Like a missile that could explode': Dozens of propane tanks found in area of Cambridge encampment fire
The Cambridge fire department says an encampment fire that shut down Highway 401 in Cambridge could have been a lot worse as dozens of propane tanks were later found in the area of the fire.
-
Construction company charged in Barrie, Ont., crash that killed 6 young adults
Con-Drain Group is charged with six counts of criminal negligence causing death following an investigation into an August 2022 collision that claimed the lives of six young adults in Barrie.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | OPP search for 3 suspects after armed bank robbery in St. George, Ont
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are searching for three suspects after an armed robbery at a bank on Beverly Street West in the village of St. George.
London
-
Three-vehicle Huron County crash claims life of driver
Police are trying to piece together what led to three vehicles colliding, east of Clinton this afternoon, killing one of the drivers.
-
40 years later: Centre Y still evolving after rising from the ashes of devastating fire
Fred Galloway walks through the front door of the Centre branch YMCA at King and Waterloo streets in downtown London, Ont.
-
Three years in the making: London’s community hub set to help homeless population
On Thursday morning, it was announced that London’s Community Hub will officially open Monday.
Barrie
-
Construction company charged in Barrie, Ont., crash that killed 6 young adults
Con-Drain Group is charged with six counts of criminal negligence causing death following an investigation into an August 2022 collision that claimed the lives of six young adults in Barrie.
-
Ont. retirement home announces closure, gives residents 60 days to vacate
Leaky ceilings, rotting floors, little food and bed bugs were the conditions at Stayner's Huronia Guest Home, in which residents lived during the last few weeks before a whistle-blower blew the lid off their plight, and now management says they have 60 days to vacate before the assisted living facility is closing permanently.
-
New information released on Elnaz Hajtamiri case one year after her abduction in Wasaga Beach, Ont.
On the one year anniversary of her disappearance, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) released composite sketches of two of the three men who they say abducted Elnaz Hajtamiri from a Wasaga Beach home where she was hiding out with family after being the victim of a violent assault in Richmond Hill.
Northern Ontario
-
Sunwing cancelling Sudbury, North Bay service again
CTV News confirmed Thursday afternoon Sunwing is cancelling all flights out of Sudbury and North Bay starting Feb. 1.
-
Construction company charged in Barrie, Ont., crash that killed 6 young adults
Con-Drain Group is charged with six counts of criminal negligence causing death following an investigation into an August 2022 collision that claimed the lives of six young adults in Barrie.
-
Poilievre’s Timmins town hall disses Trudeau, criticizes assault rifle ban, carbon tax
Federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre ended his visit to Timmins on Wednesday with what was billed as a town hall, speaking to dozens of people at the Senator Hotel.
Ottawa
-
WINTER STORM WARNING
WINTER STORM WARNING | Here's when Ottawa could receive up to 25 cm of snow
The first significant snowstorm of 2023 could bring up to 25 cm of snow to Ottawa by late Friday, with some rain and freezing rain also possible.
-
Eastern Ontario county considers $160,000 job offer for nurse practitioner after no applicants for posting
It’s becoming more and more difficult to find nurses to fill positions in Ontario. Now an eastern Ontario town council is considering whether to offer someone $160,000 to work as a nurse practitioner in a long-term care home.
-
Here's how an Ottawa senior was scammed out of $15,000
An Ottawa senior says she lost $15,000 to fraudsters after one phone call back in October.
Toronto
-
Body of murdered Ontario woman still not found, suspect last seen boarding flight to Mexico
A suspect in the 2021 murders of an Ontario couple was last seen boarding a plane to Mexico days after the attack, police said at a Thursday news conference.
-
Gun fired inside bathroom during fight at Toronto school
A Toronto school was placed under a lockdown on Thursday afternoon after a gun was discharged during a fight inside a bathroom, police say.
-
Ontario man denied car insurance coverage after 12-foot fall takes company to court and wins
An Ontario man who suffered debilitating injuries in a 12-foot fall from the top of his fifth-wheel trailer was denied insurance coverage for years until he took the company to court and won.
Montreal
-
At least one person missing after explosion at Quebec propane company
At least one person is missing Thursday after an explosion at a fuel distribution company in Quebec's Lanaudiere region, according to provincial police (SQ). At an afternoon press conference in St-Roch-de-l'Achigan, the municipality where the blast occurred, an SQ spokesperson said it's possible more people are missing.
-
Inappropriate behaviour by coaches ‘normalized’ for years at Montreal high school: report
A government report into a Montreal high school where three basketball coaches were charged with sexual assault suggests that female student-athletes were put into vulnerable situations over a 20-year period in a school culture that 'normalized' the behaviour.
-
Woman found dead, child injured at Mont-St-Hilaire, Que. home
Quebec provincial police (SQ) are investigating after a woman in her thirties was found dead inside a home in Mont-Saint-Hilaire Thursday afternoon.
Atlantic
-
'She should be here': Nova Scotia family says loved one died shortly after leaving busy ER
Another Nova Scotia family is speaking out about the death of a loved one following a lengthy wait at an emergency department -- and they’ve created a website where others can share their own stories.
-
Winter storm timing and impacts for the Maritimes
A developing winter storm moving towards Quebec and Maine will bring a mix of heavy snow, freezing rain, rain and gusty southerly winds to the Maritimes Friday into Saturday.
-
'We deserve coverage': Why one rural Nova Scotia ER is closed for a month
Residents of a rural part of the Halifax municipality are concerned after learning the emergency department at their hospital would be closed for all of January.
Winnipeg
-
Fingerprint leads to arrest more than three years after random Manitoba kidnapping
More than three years after a kidnapping in southern Manitoba RCMP called completely random, Mounties have arrested and charged a man thanks to a breakthrough in the investigation.
-
Man arrested in connection with five rural Manitoba bank robberies
Manitoba RCMP has arrested a man following a string of bank robberies in rural Manitoba between November and January.
-
Car-sharing platform Turo eyes move to Manitoba
Canada’s largest car-sharing marketplace is looking to roll into Manitoba.
Calgary
-
Calgary company's technology, used in NASA Mars mission, could help reduce oilsands emissions
A Calgary company’s cutting edge technology – originally used by NASA in a Mars mission – could be utilized to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the oilsands.
-
Penguin Walk returns to Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo Friday morning
The penguins will be walking Friday.
-
Chinook Blast to celebrate winter in downtown Calgary
Chinook Blast is returning in 2023 to turn winter in downtown Calgary into a snowy celebration of music, theatre, Indigenous crafts. culture and fashion, not to mention slopestyle, halfpipe and even a rally cross event that will take over Stampede Park on the first weekend of February.
Edmonton
-
Shots fired during Edmonton robbery; police believe it's related to shooting of pawn shop workers
Another pawn shop was robbed in Edmonton Tuesday and officers think it's the same people who stole from another store and shot two employees just weeks earlier.
-
HBO's The Last of Us to show Alberta's beauty 'in its entirety'
Alberta's film and television industry says the widely anticipated HBO adaption of 'The Last of Us' is a successful proof-of-concept showing the province can handle any size of production.
-
Alberta premier reverses course on promise to seek pardons for COVID-19 health violators
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, who promised less than three months ago to seek pardons for COVID-19 health violators, now says she will let justice take its course.
Vancouver
-
Golden retriever rescued from Canada Line tracks after owner boarded train
Transit staff rescued a frightened golden retriever from the Canada Line tracks in Vancouver’s South Cambie neighbourhood Thursday following an alarming incident that disrupted service for more than an hour.
-
B.C. COVID-19 data: Weekly update shows drop in hospital population
The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 in B.C. fell to its lowest level in weeks Thursday.
-
Toilet paper toxin found in endangered killer whales, say B.C. researchers
Toxic chemicals from toilet paper have been found in the bodies of British Columbia's endangered orcas, according to a study conducted by marine scientists.