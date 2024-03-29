WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Break-in at Wheatley business under investigation

    A Chatham-Kent police truck in Chatham, Ont., on Oct. 3, 2018. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor) A Chatham-Kent police truck in Chatham, Ont., on Oct. 3, 2018. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
    Chatham-Kent police are investigating a break-in at a business in Wheatley.

    Officers responded to a break and enter at a business on Erie Street South Thursday morning.

    Police say sometime overnight unknown suspects damaged three doors to gain access to the building.

    It is unknown at this time what was taken. The investigation is ongoing and there are currently no suspects.

    Anyone with information regarding this incident are encouraged to contact Const. Jessica Butler at jessicab@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.

