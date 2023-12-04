WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Brampton man will return to Windsor courtroom for sentencing hearing

    Superior Court of Justice building in Windsor, Ont on Tuesday, April 13, 2021.

    A date for a sentencing hearing has been picked for Kahli Johnson-Phillips, 27.

    He was convicted by a jury on Nov. 25 after they deliberated for more than a day.

    Johnson-Phillips was convicted of first-degree murder and aggravated assault for a shooting downtown on Aug. 27, 2018.

    Jason Pantlitz-Solomon, 20, was killed and his girlfriend suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the thigh.

    The one-day sentencing hearing will be held on Friday, Dec. 15 in Windsor’s Superior Court.

    A conviction for first-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison for 25 years before he can apply for parole.

    Lawyers will be arguing how long the sentence should be for the aggravated assault conviction.

    Regardless of the length, the sentence will run concurrent with the murder sentence of 25 years of parole ineligibility.  

