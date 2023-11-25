Brampton man found guilty of first degree murder in death of University of Windsor student

A jury of 12 people have found a Bampton man guilty in relation to a downtown shooting five years ago that killed a University of Windsor student.

Kahli Johnson-Phillips, 27, pleaded not guilty to charges of first degree murder and attempted murder for the shooting death of 20-year-old Jason Pantlitz-Solomon.

Pantlitz-Solomon had just returned to Windsor from Mississauga to continue his education where he was studying criminology at the University of Windsor when he was killed in the morning hours of Aug. 27, 2018.

Court heard he was shot at least 12 times at the corner of University and Ouellette Avenues. He later died in hospital. His girlfriend, Camille Lufitha-Molima was also shot but survived her injuries.

The trial, which started on Sept. 14, heard from several witnesses including Crown witness Keima Davis-Bayne who was in the car that drove to Windsor the night of the shooting.

Davis-Bayne initially told Windsor police one of the two shooters was Johnson-Phillips. During the trial, she recanted her earlier story and told the courtroom “it was all a lie” in an effort to garner a deal with police. She had originally been facing charges of with first-degree murder and attempted murder. In a separate court proceeding, a judge ruled there was insufficient evidence on those charges, but Davis-Bayne will be tried for accessory after the fact of murder at a later date.

The jury also heard testimony from Lufitha-Molima, police who first arrived on scene, a gang expert who detailed the use of hand gestures, jewellery and lingo used in online videos by the murder victim’s twin brother as well as Johnson-Phillips, Pantlitz Solomon’s mother also spoke on the stand.

Ultimately, the jury unanimously found Johnson-Phillips guilty of first degree murder and aggravated assault Saturday afternoon after beginning deliberations Friday morning.

Alicia Pantlitz, Jason’s mother, says she’s “over the moon” with the verdict and “grateful.”

“Even with this verdict it can’t bring my boy back, but at least it’s clear to somebody cares about him,” she said.

Pantlitz said she’s very thankful to Windsor police, the crown attorneys and Windsor victim services.

“It’s been five years and they (all) worked so hard and stayed diligent,” she said.

The family is all back in the GTA and told CTV news they are surprised with how quickly the verdict came back.

-- With files from CTV Windsor's Michelle Maluske and Chris Campbell