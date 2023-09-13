Boil water advisory in effect after fire at Wheatley Water Treatment Plant

After a fire Wednesday afternoon at the Wheatley Water Treatment Facility, officials are asking residents in Wheatley and Tilbury to not drink tap water.

Fire crews attended the scene of a fire at the Wheatley Water Treatment Plant on Detroit Line around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The fire was contained to the generator room at the plant and crews were able to quickly extinguish the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

Residents were informed Wednesday afternoon that the water was still safe to drink, but Chatham-Kent Public Health has since advised against drinking tap water, using water to make infant formula, making juice, brushing teeth, washing food, or making ice.

Residents were asked to conserve water until further notice.

Crews from Chatham-Kent Fire and Rescue and Chatham-Kent Public Utilities Commission are working to assess damage and determine needed repairs.

“Our crews are working diligently to get the necessary repairs identified and made. We thank everyone for their patience and understanding as we proceed,” said Tim Sunderland, general manager of the Chatham-Kent Public Utilities Commission.

A full list of affected areas can be found here.



Crews from Chatham-Kent Fire and Rescue attended a fire at the Wheatley Water Treatment Plant on Detroit Line around 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 13, 2023. (Source: Chatham-Kent Fire Department)

