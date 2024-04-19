WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Body recovered from Detroit River

    Police are investigating after a body was recovered from the Detroit River in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, April 19, 2024. (Stefanie Masotti/CTV News Windsor) Police are investigating after a body was recovered from the Detroit River in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, April 19, 2024. (Stefanie Masotti/CTV News Windsor)
    An investigation is underway after a body was pulled from the Detroit River.

    The Windsor Police Service Forensic Identification Unit and the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit are at the riverfront near Riverside Drive and Ferry Street on Friday.

    The area has been taped off.

    Police say at this point it's still too early to provide information or confirm the identity of the deceased.

    This is a developing story.

