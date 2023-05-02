Body found at Windsor house fire prompts investigation by arson and major crime units

Windsor police have launched an investigation after a body was found at the scene of a house fire in east Windsor.

Officers responded to reports of a working fire at a residence in the 2500 block of Chandler Road Oon Monday around 11:30 p.m.

Members of Windsor Fire & Rescue Services also attended and extinguished the fire.

Update on fire in the 2500 Block of Chandler rd. 1 person has passed away. OFM attending. Investigator attending. *MC — Windsor Fire & Rescue Services (@WindsorFire1) May 2, 2023

During the course of the investigation, police say a body was located inside the residence.

The Arson Unit and Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation and is working to determine the cause of the fire and the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the body.

At this time, the investigation is still ongoing, and it is too early to provide further details.

Investigators are seeking witnesses as well as video surveillance or dashcam footage taken in the area around the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830, or the Arson Unit ext. 4330. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.