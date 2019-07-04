

CTV Windsor





LaSalle police are asking all boaters to slow down and mind their wake along the Detroit River.

Police and the Town of LaSalle have received complaints of property damage caused by vessel traffic and speeding along the waterways in LaSalle.

The water level in the area is extremely high and causing issues with flooding and property damage. Many docks in marinas are submerged and land is being eroded as this high water continues.

Boats in the marinas sit higher in their slips are striking against their moorings with the wake caused by passing vessels.

Police say all of the Detroit River in LaSalle is posted as 10 kilometres per hour, which is also posted in the Canada Shipping Act.

Police say if you are producing a wake, please slow down.

Officers will be out in full force this summer ensuring that the speed limits as well as other safe boating practices will be adhered to.