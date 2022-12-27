Blenheim, Ont. family opens its doors to complete strangers on Christmas weekend
In an effort to prevent stranded travellers from being stuck in the cold during the recent blizzard, a Blenheim family opened their home to complete strangers on Christmas weekend.
Overall conditions and road visibility in Chatham-Kent was so low on Friday that a state of emergency was declared by the municipality — remaining in effect for more than 48 hours — with officials citing multiple car accidents and hundreds of people stranded.
Among those stranded was a family travelling from Toronto to Windsor.
When one of the family members showed up at the front door of Blenheim resident Denny Vervaet's home, it resulted in a Christmas celebration both families won't soon forget.
Vervaet said he was checking on a pot of chili he was making at home Friday around 5 p.m. when he heard a knock at the door. The sight was startling, he added: a six-foot snow drift and a woman standing out front with a blizzard blowing behind.
"It sounded like someone was seriously hurt. So I just made sure no one was hurt and brought her inside talk to her and calm her down. By that time, my wife has come up the stairs and immediately hugged her," said Vervaet, adding his wife invited her inside.
"I thought it was just [the woman's] car which had a baby inside. But there was actually two other vehicles that were caravanning with them."
The other two vehicles were stuck somewhere else along the route. Thanks to the help of area residents, the occupants of those vehicles were picked up from the blizzard and brought to Vervaet's home.
Denny Vervaet captured this selfie of their unexpected visitors all enjoying a meal in his Blenheim home. (Source: Denny Vervaet)
Luckily, the Vervaet family was already planning a Christmas gathering for their family a few days later so the house was ready for a few extra visitors.
"By the end of it, there was 10 of them that we have overnight," he said, adding the family was of West African descent.
"It was fun to get to know them better and hear their stories. I even took the eldest son, who is an aspiring hip-hop, rap artist out of Toronto, to show him our barn because we have a lot of events and concerts there,” said Vervaet.
Next door to Vervaet's home is a brewery which he owns.
"We got to take a few of them through the blizzard to get to it because they wanted to see that,” he explained.
The families spent the night before Christmas Eve enjoying some food and conversations together. When it was time to sleep, the couple and their three daughters stayed upstairs and the 10 travellers occupied the basement.
On the morning of Christmas Eve, Vervaet, along with his wife and father-in-law, helped find the travellers' vehicles which had remained stuck in the blizzard overnight.
One was found near railroad tracks and the other was near a ditch. According to Vervaet, the travellers were worried the Christmas presents they had left in the trunks of both vehicles would have been taken during the blizzard — but everything remained intact.
"Luckily, we were able to get our tractor and pull both these vehicles out so they could get on their way," said Vervaet.
When reflecting back on the entire experience, Vervaet said the biggest lesson he learned was to "respect the weather" since blizzard events can happen at the most unexpected times.
But in those moments, he added, the most important thing we can all do is be there for one another.
"I think it's probably the worst storm I've seen," he said.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
OPP officer killed in shooting near Hagersville, Ont. identified; 2 suspects arrested
Two suspects sought in connection with a shooting near Hagersville, Ont. that left a police officer dead on Tuesday afternoon have been arrested.
Flooding in Vancouver, Squamish as king tide meets latest B.C. storm
The king tide that crashed up against B.C.'s South Coast on Tuesday caused flooding in downtown Squamish and along the Vancouver seawall.
'Unbelievable': Ontario town crystallized in ice following major winter storm
A small town in the Niagara region appears to be completely crystallized following the massive winter storm that swept throughout the province late last week, giving a new meaning to the town’s name.
Here are some of the most unnecessary 911 calls in Canada in 2022
From overflowing toilets to Tinder match police checks, 911 operators across Canada received scores of unnecessary calls in 2022.
Thousands in Ontario, Quebec still in the dark as power outages persist
Following the wild winter storms that began last week, thousands of Canadians are still without power. Residents in parts of Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick began Tuesday in the dark as utility crews worked to restore electricity.
Frozen in time: London, Ont. viewers capture scenes from weekend winter storm
Southwestern Ontario was battered by a multi-day winter storm that brought along with it gusting winds, blowing snow, and white-out conditions. But despite the less than ideal Christmas weather, several CTV News viewers managed to find beauty amid the wintery chaos and sent in their snapshots of the holiday snowstorm.
Is it OK to re-gift or return holiday presents? An etiquette expert weighs in
As the holiday season wraps up, one expert weighs in on the dos and don’ts of re-gifting or returning presents this holiday season.
Luxury detergent brand The Laundress expands refund eligibility to nearly all products after recalls
Following a Dec. 1 recall, luxury detergent brand The Laundress is now offering reimbursements for nearly all of its products.
Inmate escapes Winnipeg minimum security healing lodge
The Correctional Services of Canada (CSC) is asking for the public's help in finding a convicted murderer who has escaped from a minimum security healing lodge in Winnipeg.
Kitchener
-
OPP officer killed in line of duty near Hagersville, Ont., two people in police custody
An OPP officer has been killed in the line of duty and two people wanted in the shooting have been taken into custody.
-
Waterloo region food banks gear up for 2023 as demand surges
As the holiday bustle continues, the demand on area food banks is surging.
-
Excessive salting leads to environmental concerns: Region of Waterloo
Despite it being an essential tool to keep roadways clear, the Region of Waterloo is hoping residents will be mindful of the environment and limit their salt use this year.
London
-
OPP officer killed in line of duty near Hagersville, Ont., two people in police custody
An OPP officer has been killed in the line of duty and two people wanted in the shooting have been taken into custody.
-
Frozen in time: London, Ont. viewers capture scenes from weekend winter storm
Southwestern Ontario was battered by a multi-day winter storm that brought along with it gusting winds, blowing snow, and white-out conditions. But despite the less than ideal Christmas weather, several CTV News viewers managed to find beauty amid the wintery chaos and sent in their snapshots of the holiday snowstorm.
-
Community members step up during Oneida water emergency
Like most homes on Oneida Nation of the Thames, south of London, Ont., you will find cases of water inside the front door. The First Nation said the community’s water tower, Oneida’s primary water source, is at an all-time low, but now the community is rallying together to help solve the problem.
Barrie
-
Fatal fire kills three in New Tecumseth on Boxing Day
Police in New Tecumseth are investigating a fatal fire that killed three people on Monday.
-
Family celebrates life of Barrie man involved in fatal crash
Heartbroken and shocked describes the feeling of the family who lost a loved one during a collision in Barrie last week.
-
Heavy snow expected throughout central Ontario
Large amounts of snow are expected in parts of Parry Sound-Muskoka, Grey Bruce and Simcoe County.
Northern Ontario
-
Holiday passengers arriving without bags as Toronto Pearson airport luggage piles up
Some passengers who have flown out of Toronto Pearson during the frantic holiday season say they've waited days for their bags to show up at their destinations, with little communication on the status of their luggage.
-
Excitement grows as Timmins prepares to host the 2023 U18 Curling Championship
McIntyre Curling Club president Stephen Meunier is helping get the rink ready for the upcoming season during the Holidays.
-
Winter weather advisory issued for several northeastern Ont. communities
Environment Canada has issued a weather advisory for several northeastern Ontario communities as more snow heads our way.
Ottawa
-
Beloved Glebe business closed due to Boxing Day fire
A popular store in the Glebe will remain closed for the time being after a fire broke out on Boxing Day.
-
Via Rail passengers face long delays as service resumes
Via Rail passenger trains are running again between Montreal, Ottawa, and Toronto, after thousands were left stranded over Christmas.
-
Holiday travel woes continue for those trying to get home
The Christmastime travel headaches continuing for many this holiday season, with luggage issues, poor weather, and cancelled flights.
Toronto
-
OPP officer killed in line of duty near Hagersville, Ont., two people in police custody
An OPP officer has been killed in the line of duty and two people wanted in the shooting have been taken into custody.
-
'Unbelievable': Ontario town crystallized in ice following major winter storm
A small town in the Niagara region appears to be completely crystallized following the massive winter storm that swept throughout the province late last week, giving a new meaning to the town’s name.
-
'Special dog' who went missing from Unionville area found deceased
It’s the news no one wanted to hear.
Montreal
-
Montreal police investigating murder-suicide after man, woman found dead
A man and woman were found dead overnight in Pointe-aux-Trembles in what Montreal police (SPVM) are calling a murder-suicide. Police say they were called around midnight to an apartment near the intersection of 25th Avenue and Notre Dame Street East where the bodies of the two people, both 45 years old, were found in a fire escape stairway.
-
911 dispatchers warn staff shortages could put Quebecers at risk
A Quebec union representing 911 medical dispatchers is calling for help over working conditions, citing low staff and mental health issues. The Fédération des employés du préhospitalier du Quebec (FPHQ) is asking the Quebec government for a raise and more mental health resources.
-
Frustration after city charges fee for window paintings at Plaza St-Hubert salon
After three years of construction at Plaza St-Hubert and two more years of COVID-19 restrictions, the owners of the Two Horses hair salon thought it was time to spruce up the exterior of their shop with a window painting. But much to manager Julia Greco's surprise, that painting would be met with nearly $1,000 in fees from the city.
Atlantic
-
Search suspended for Nova Scotia fisherman missing off Cape Sable Island, N.S.
The search for a missing Nova Scotia fisherman who went overboard on Boxing Day morning was suspended early Tuesday afternoon.
-
The puck drops at the World Juniors
With the IHFF World Junior Hockey Championships now underway in Moncton and Halifax, the excitement is at an all-time high.
-
Maritimers search in-store for Boxing Day deals
Maritimers had their first opportunity Tuesday to search in a shopping mall for Boxing Day deals.
Winnipeg
-
'We're all tired': Winnipeggers stranded in Cuba after Sunwing delays
A group of Winnipeggers stuck in Cuba are calling on their travel company to bring them home immediately after cancelling their return flight multiple times.
-
'It'll be a great time': The in-person New Year's Eve celebration happening at The Forks
The Forks is welcoming Winnipeggers to gather in person on New Years Eve for the first time in almost three years with live music, food, fireworks, and more.
-
'There's tons to learn': holiday programming now underway at aviation museum
As Manitoba children continue to enjoy a break from school this week, another museum has kicked of some special holiday programming.
Calgary
-
Alberta man stuck in Cancún for 4 days due to Sunwing flight cancellations
An Alberta man is among the hundreds of Canadians who remain stranded in Mexico after their Sunwing flights were cancelled abruptly last week due to winter weather.
-
Oilers cash in on late power play to burn Flames 2-1
Connor McDavid's league-leading 31st goal to extend his point streak to 16 games was the winner on Tuesday as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Calgary Flames 2-1.
-
Victim in deadly Forest Lawn shooting on Christmas morning identified
Calgary police have named the man fatally shot in Forest Lawn on Christmas morning, and confirmed he is the city's 26th homicide victim of the year.
Edmonton
-
Oilers cash in on late power play to burn Flames 2-1
Connor McDavid's league-leading 31st goal to extend his point streak to 16 games was the winner on Tuesday as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Calgary Flames 2-1.
-
Homeward bound: Local Senator, Twitter users help reunite stranded toy bunny
A lost toy rabbit, named BunBun, is finally on the way home to family, thanks to a few good samaritans and Twitter users.
-
Self-published Canadian cookbook star Jean Pare dies at 95 in Edmonton
An Alberta-born international cooking icon and Order of Canada recipient died on Christmas Eve in Edmonton.
Vancouver
-
B.C. bus crash: Highway was maintained 'within the specifications,' minister says
The stretch of highway where four people were killed in a bus crash on Christmas Eve was maintained to provincial standards, B.C.'s transportation minister said Tuesday.
-
Vigil held for B.C. women killed by suspected domestic violence in 2022
Bearing the rain, advocates held a vigil in downtown Vancouver Tuesday for the women who were killed in alleged domestic violence incidents in B.C. this year.
-
Flooding in Vancouver, Squamish as king tide meets latest B.C. storm
The king tide that crashed up against B.C.'s South Coast on Tuesday caused flooding in downtown Squamish and along the Vancouver seawall.