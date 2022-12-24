Chatham-Kent declares state of emergency following Friday snowstorm
A state of emergency has been declared in Chatham-Kent following a wicked snowstorm that tore through the region on Friday, causing multiple car accidents and leaving hundreds of people stranded.
In a press release from the municipality of Chatham-Kent, a state of emergency has been declared for the region following the snowstorm that battered the region on Friday, and caused multiple car accidents and left hundreds of people stranded.
The municipality said that even though visibility has improved, “road conditions continue to be a significant challenge due to high winds, drifting snow, and abandoned vehicles on roads.”
Therefore the Chatham-Kent Police Service is “strongly advising” the public to stay off the roads to allow for snowplows and tow trucks to clear impacted roads.
The municipality also said all municipal services declared closed on Friday remain closed on Saturday, including transit and facilities.
Vehicles that were abandoned during the snowstorm will be relocated when safe to do so, but the municipality warns, “It could take hours, if not days for this situation to be remedied.”
Chatham-Kent police will coordinate with the Municipality of Chatham-Kent, and people looking for information on their vehicles are asked to call 3-1-1.
Warming centres will also remain open at the Ridgetown and Tilbury Arenas.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Stressed beyond belief': Via Rail passengers stranded on trains for over 18 hours amid winter storm
Passengers on a number of stalled Via Rail trains say they have been on the vehicles for as long as 18 hours, with few updates on when they will get moving.
Here's what you're entitled to if your flight is delayed or cancelled due to bad weather
Canadians attempting to travel during the holidays this week have faced a number of challenges getting to their destinations, thanks to the arrival of intense winter storms. CTVNews.ca breaks down what rights passengers have when a flight is delayed or cancelled.
'The worst hasn't even started yet' for some in the path of winter storm: Environment Canada
Hundreds of thousands of people were left without power in Quebec and Ontario ahead of Christmas Eve as a major winter storm barrelled into the region, bringing heavy snowfall, rain and strong winds that led to flight cancellations and closed highways.
Trudeau says Canada is fortunate to be a 'country of peace' in Christmas message
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is asking Canadians to remind themselves how fortunate they are "to live in a country of peace."
Maxi Jazz, lead singer of British band Faithless, dies at 65
The lead singer of British electronic band Faithless, Maxi Jazz, has died at the age of 65.
Weather warnings in place across Canada as fierce storms move across the country
Weather warnings remain in place across the country as major storms continue to dump snow and freezing rain on Quebec, Ontario and B.C., and batter the Atlantic provinces with heavy rain and powerful winds.
Holiday weekend weather forecast shows what you can expect from coast to coast
CTVNews.ca breaks down the many storm systems bringing messy rain, snow and winds to Canada this holiday weekend, region-by-region breakdown.
Ukrainians who fled war set to mark first Christmas in Canada, far from loved ones
Tens of thousands of Ukrainian newcomers marking their first Christmas in Canada while worrying about the loved ones they had to leave behind.
'Why, just why?': Some of the more unusual thefts reported in 2022
From bees and beef to famous photos and even someone's home, a number of strange thefts were reported this year. CTVNews.ca looks at some of the more unusual stolen items that made the news in 2022.
Kitchener
-
Up to 100 vehicles involved in crashes on Hwy 401 south of London
Up to 100 vehicles have been involved in multiple crashes on Highway 401 between London and Tilbury, Ontario Provincial Police say.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Storm Watch: Tracking closures and cancellations
Severe weather has prompted a number of road closures, cancellations and delays in our coverage area.
-
Ontario reporting more Strep A in children and youth so far this year
Ontario is reporting 24 cases of Strep A in children and teenagers under the age of 18, which health officials say is higher than the number of cases during the same time period for the last four years.
London
-
City of London continues cleanup following Friday snowstorm
The winds outside are howling and snow is blowing around, but the City of London is still hard at work clearing the roads early Saturday morning following the first major snowstorm of the season.
-
GoFundMe set up for family of teenager lost in fatal Middlesex Centre crash
A horrific crash in Middlesex Centre on Thursday claimed the lives of two people and sent three others to hospital. On Friday, a GoFundMe account was launched to support the family of 17-year-old Aleah Van Erp, who lost her life in the crash.
-
50+ car pileup forces closure of Highway 402 from London to Sarnia
A 50+ car pileup on Highway 402 has caused the closure of the entire highway from London to Sarnia as a winter blast continues to cripple the region, OPP said early Friday afternoon.
Barrie
-
Blizzard warnings and travel advisories persist for Simcoe County and Muskoka
Environment Canada has dropped its winter storm warnings for both regions, but blizzard warnings and winter weather travel advisories remain in place.
-
Travel is not advised amid winter storm and blizzard warnings
Environment Canada says, "travel will become dangerous and is not advised," adding visibility on the roads may be "suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow."
-
OPP close roads as winter storm hammers the region
Several roads are closed due to collisions and deteriorating weather conditions. Here are the latest road closures across the region.
Northern Ontario
-
NORAD in North Bay eagerly waits for Santa Claus' arrival to Canada
It's Christmas Eve which means Santa Claus is coming to town tonight and the crew responsible for his escort of Canada is eagerly waiting for his arrival.
-
'Why, just why?': Some of the more unusual thefts reported in 2022
From bees and beef to famous photos and even someone's home, a number of strange thefts were reported this year. CTVNews.ca looks at some of the more unusual stolen items that made the news in 2022.
-
Weather warnings in place across Canada as fierce storms move across the country
Weather warnings remain in place across the country as major storms continue to dump snow and freezing rain on Quebec, Ontario and B.C., and batter the Atlantic provinces with heavy rain and powerful winds.
Ottawa
-
'Stressed beyond belief': Via Rail passengers stranded on trains for over 18 hours amid winter storm
Passengers on a number of stalled Via Rail trains say they have been on the vehicles for as long as 18 hours, with few updates on when they will get moving.
-
Ottawa and eastern Ontario dig out after being buried by winter storm
Ottawa and the surrounding region are digging out from a major winter storm that battered the region Thursday and Friday, bringing rain, ice pellets, snow and a flash freeze.
-
'The worst hasn't even started yet' for some in the path of winter storm: Environment Canada
Hundreds of thousands of people were left without power in Quebec and Ontario ahead of Christmas Eve as a major winter storm barrelled into the region, bringing heavy snowfall, rain and strong winds that led to flight cancellations and closed highways.
Toronto
-
'Stressed beyond belief': Via Rail passengers stranded on trains for over 18 hours amid winter storm
Passengers on a number of stalled Via Rail trains say they have been on the vehicles for as long as 18 hours, with few updates on when they will get moving.
-
Toronto digging out from winter storm as Environment Canada warns of frigid temperatures, blowing snow
Environment Canada is warning that frigid temperatures and blowing snow will persist across the GTA and Ontario through Saturday as a winter storm system continues to move across the region.
-
'Mom did a fantastic job': Ontario Rottweiler gives birth to 15 puppies
An Ontario Rottweiler recently gave birth to more than a dozen puppies and her owner believes the size of the litter may be an unofficial Canadian record.
Montreal
-
Many Quebecers will spend Christmas without electricity because of the storm
Many Quebecers are likely to spend Christmas without power as a major winter storm hits Quebec and Ontario, causing numerous power outages, road closures, multiple vehicle collisions and airport delays and cancellations.
-
'As if an atomic bomb was detonated,' resident captures video of power line explosion
The Kanien'kehá:ka (Mohawk) community of Kahnawake on Montreal's South Shore was one of the many where residents' lights flickered or went out completely during the wind and snow storm on Friday night. Community member Lawrence Montour caught branches falling on a power line causing an explosion and power outage.
-
A woman has died in a triplex fire west of Quebec City
A woman has lost her life in a fire that broke out in a triplex in Saint-Basile, in the Portneuf MRC, near Quebec City. The flames started around 4:30 a.m. Saturday in the apartment building located on Rang Sainte-Angélique, in an area that was affected by a power outage.
Atlantic
-
Rise in retail thefts fueled by inflation: experts
With the cost of living on the rise, retailers are reporting an increase in thefts and aggressive behaviour from customers.
-
Man, 31, dies after being found unconscious on Halifax sidewalk: HRP
A 31-year-old man has died after being found unconscious on a Halifax sidewalk early Saturday morning.
-
Stormy weather builds into the Maritimes Friday afternoon and evening
The leading edge of the stormy weather arrived in the Maritimes on Friday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Cancelled flights leave passengers unable to reach their destination in time for Christmas
Winter storms to the east and west are causing chaos for Christmas travelers.
-
Ovechkin moves to 2nd in NHL goals with 802, passing Howe
Alex Ovechkin passed Gordie Howe for second on the NHL career goals list Friday night, scoring his 802nd into an empty net with a minute left in the third period of the Washington Capitals' game against the Winnipeg Jets.
-
'We're not going anywhere': $50 million loan from province to help New Flyer with supply chain issues
One of Manitoba's largest employers is getting some help from the provincial government in the form of a $50 million commercial loan to help keep the company running while it deals with supply chain and inflation issues.
Calgary
-
Andersson's OT goal gives Flames 3-2 win over Ducks
Rasmus Andersson scored 2:24 into overtime and the Calgary Flames beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Friday night.
-
Special weather statement warning of freezing rain issued for Brooks, Vulcan area
A special weather statement was issued by Environment Canada Saturday warning that a warm front might bring freezing rain to the region Saturday afternoon.
-
Weather warnings in place across Canada as fierce storms move across the country
Weather warnings remain in place across the country as major storms continue to dump snow and freezing rain on Quebec, Ontario and B.C., and batter the Atlantic provinces with heavy rain and powerful winds.
Edmonton
-
Canucks third period push fuels 5-2 win over Oilers
Bo Horvat had two goals and two assists and J.T. Miller had a pair of goals as the Vancouver Canucks headed into the Christmas holiday break on a high note with a 5-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday night.
-
Policy shift restricts most city employees from using naloxone during work hours
Edmonton's transit union president and a safety consultant are criticizing a new city policy restricting employees from administering naloxone.
-
Police seek 3 men involved in armed Beaumont home invasion
RCMP are seeking the public's help in solving an armed Beaumont home invasion where the robbers used a stolen vehicle that was later torched.
Vancouver
-
In-person Christmas feast returns for Vancouver's most needy after pandemic halt
The Salvation Army says it will serve an in-person holiday meal to residents of Vancouver's Downtown Eastside for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Snow, freezing rain wreak transportation havoc in the Fraser Valley
Driving conditions in the Fraser Valley are treacherous. So treacherous, in fact, that some people hoping to make it to other parts of the province for Christmas opted to turn around Friday.
-
Nearly half of B.C.'s Lower Mainland ambulances were out of service Thursday night, union says
Nearly half of all ambulance vehicles in B.C.'s Lower Mainland were out of service Thursday night due to staff shortages, according to the paramedics' union.