Chatham-Kent declares state of emergency following Friday snowstorm

A graphic depicting a "declaration of emergency" warning for the region of Chatham-Kent. (Source: Municipality of Chatham-Kent/Twitter) A graphic depicting a "declaration of emergency" warning for the region of Chatham-Kent. (Source: Municipality of Chatham-Kent/Twitter)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver