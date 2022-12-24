Chatham-Kent declares state of emergency following Friday snowstorm

A state of emergency has been declared in Chatham-Kent following a wicked snowstorm that tore through the region on Friday, causing multiple car accidents and leaving hundreds of people stranded.

The municipality said that even though visibility has improved, “road conditions continue to be a significant challenge due to high winds, drifting snow, and abandoned vehicles on roads.”

Therefore the Chatham-Kent Police Service is “strongly advising” the public to stay off the roads to allow for snowplows and tow trucks to clear impacted roads.

The municipality also said all municipal services declared closed on Friday remain closed on Saturday, including transit and facilities.

Vehicles that were abandoned during the snowstorm will be relocated when safe to do so, but the municipality warns, “It could take hours, if not days for this situation to be remedied.”

Chatham-Kent police will coordinate with the Municipality of Chatham-Kent, and people looking for information on their vehicles are asked to call 3-1-1.

Warming centres will also remain open at the Ridgetown and Tilbury Arenas.