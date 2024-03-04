Blenheim man facing weapons charges

Chatham-Kent police say a Blenheim man is facing weapons charges after an incident last week.

On March 1, at 3 p.m., officers executed a search warrant on the residence and seized two firearms: a rifle, and a shotgun.

The 45-year-old man was arrested and transported to police headquarters. He was held pending a bail hearing.

He was charged with the following charges:

• Point Firearm

• Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

• Two counts of Unauthorized possession of a firearm

• Two counts of Unauthorized possession of a firearm knowing possession is unauthorized

• Two counts of careless storage of a firearm

On March 2, the man appeared in court and as a result was remanded into custody with a court date of March 4.