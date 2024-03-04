WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Blenheim man facing weapons charges

    Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor) Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    Chatham-Kent police say a Blenheim man is facing weapons charges after an incident last week.

    On March 1, at 3 p.m., officers executed a search warrant on the residence and seized two firearms: a rifle, and a shotgun.

    The 45-year-old man was arrested and transported to police headquarters. He was held pending a bail hearing.

    He was charged with the following charges:

    • Point Firearm

    • Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

    • Two counts of Unauthorized possession of a firearm

    • Two counts of Unauthorized possession of a firearm knowing possession is unauthorized

    • Two counts of careless storage of a firearm

    On March 2, the man appeared in court and as a result was remanded into custody with a court date of March 4.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What to know about Super Tuesday and why it matters

    It's almost Super Tuesday when voters in 16 states and one territory will cast their ballots in the 2024 presidential primaries. Here's why the day matters — and why it looks a little different this year.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News