

CTV Windsor





Black Oak Heritage Park will re-open during Easter weekend.

The city park - along with an adjacent dog park will welcome users starting 8 a.m. Saturday, March 31.

The natural area and dog park was closed December 2015 due to construction on the new bridge plaza and perimeter road - which required the closure of Broadway Street.

The area is noted for its Black Oak Savanna - an endangered habitat in Canada - and the designated trail is meant for passive recreational activities like hiking - bird watching and leisurely bike riding.

Park officials remind users the only access to the park is on Broadway Street - and the south section of the park - along with the property owned by the Windsor Port Authority - and construction site for the international crossing - remain off limits.