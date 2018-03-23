Black Oak Heritage Park to reopen
Access to Black Oak Heritage Park is being fenced off until early 2018. City officials say it is to ensure the safety of residents and the natural environment. ( Bob Bellacicco/CTV Windsor )
Black Oak Heritage Park will re-open during Easter weekend.
The city park - along with an adjacent dog park will welcome users starting 8 a.m. Saturday, March 31.
The natural area and dog park was closed December 2015 due to construction on the new bridge plaza and perimeter road - which required the closure of Broadway Street.
The area is noted for its Black Oak Savanna - an endangered habitat in Canada - and the designated trail is meant for passive recreational activities like hiking - bird watching and leisurely bike riding.
Park officials remind users the only access to the park is on Broadway Street - and the south section of the park - along with the property owned by the Windsor Port Authority - and construction site for the international crossing - remain off limits.