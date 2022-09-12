Bivalent COVID-19 booster eligibility and booking in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent

Eligible Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent residents can book appointments to get the bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine, local health units confirmed on Monday following an announcement from the Ontario government.

The province is rolling out the bivalent COVID-19 booster dose to all Ontarians aged 18 and over, beginning with the most vulnerable populations.

Health Canada authorized an adapted version of the Moderna Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine on Sept. 1, 2022. This vaccine, known as a "bivalent" vaccine, targets the original SARS-CoV-2 virus from 2019 and the Omicron (BA.1) variant, and is authorized for use as a booster dose in individuals 18 years of age or older.

“The bivalent COVID-19 booster is a safe and effective way for people to better protect themselves against the most recently circulating COVID-19 variants in Ontario,” said Dr. Kieran Moore, Chief Medical Officer of Health. “As vaccine protection decreases over time, I encourage all Ontarians aged five and over to receive the booster dose they are eligible for.”

Starting Monday at 8 a.m., bivalent COVID-19 booster appointments will be available to and can be booked for the most vulnerable populations, including:

Individuals aged 70 and over;

residents of long-term care homes, retirement homes, Elder Care Lodges and individuals living in other congregate settings that provide assisted-living and health services;

First Nation, Inuit and Métis individuals and their non-Indigenous household members aged 18 and over;

moderately to severely immunocompromised individuals aged 12 and over;

Pregnant individuals aged 18 and over; and

Health care workers aged 18 and over.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit said Monday it is currently working with its initial vaccine supply from the province, in consultation with local partners and health care providers to provide efficient access to bivalent booster doses to the prioritized groups as outlined by the province including, Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, immunocompromised individuals, and high risk congregate living facilities.

“Individuals from these prioritized groups are encouraged to contact their primary care providers to discuss fall booster vaccinations,” said a statement from WECHU.

The WECHU will offer bivalent boosters to eligible groups by appointment.

Appointments are based on supply and can be made through the WECHU website at https://www.wevax.ca.

WECHU said vaccination opportunities in our community will continue to be added and updated on a regular basis as they receive additional vaccine doses.

In Chatham-Kent, in response to the new eligibility, the health unit said it has added, and will be continuing to add, a number of clinic dates, varying in times and locations across the region. All clinics can be found at www.CKPublicHealth.com/clinics.

The province said individuals can receive the bivalent booster at the recommended interval of at least six months from their previous dose, regardless of how many boosters they have already received.