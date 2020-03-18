Detroit's three automakers have agreed to close all of their factories due to worker fears about the coronavirus, two people briefed on the matter said Wednesday.

Automakers are expected to release details of the closure later in the day. The United Auto Workers union and Unifor have in talks with the automakers — the UAW pushing for factories to close because workers are fearful of coming into contact with the virus.

The people didn't want to be identified because the closures have not been formally announced.

The decision reverses a deal worked out late Tuesday in which the automakers would cancel some shifts so they could thoroughly cleanse equipment and buildings, but keep factories open. But workers, especially at some Fiat Chrysler factories stateside, were still fearful and were pressuring the union to seek full closures.

Fiat Chrysler temporarily closed a factory in Sterling Heights, Michigan, north of Detroit after workers were concerned about the virus. The company said a plant worker tested positive for the coronavirus but had not been to work in over a week.

One shift was sent home Tuesday night and the plant was cleaned. But that apparently didn't satisfy workers, and two more shifts were cancelled on Wednesday.

Under an agreement reached with the union, companies will monitor the situation weekly to decide if the plants can reopen, one of the people said.

Honda Motor Co. announced Wednesday that it will temporarily close its North American factories for about one week starting on Monday.

The move by General Motors, Fiat Chrysler and Ford will idle about 150,000 auto workers. They likely will receive supplemental pay in addition to state unemployment benefits. The two checks combined will about equal what the workers normally make.

“GM and the UAW have always put the health and safety of the people entering GM plants first, and we have agreed to a systematic, orderly suspension of production to aid in fighting COVID-19/coronavirus,” said GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra. “We have been taking extraordinary precautions around the world to keep our plant environments safe and recent developments in North America make it clear this is the right thing to do now. I appreciate the teamwork of UAW President Rory Gamble, UAW Vice President Terry Dittes and local leadership as we take this unprecedented step.”

Just a day before, the Leaders at FCA Canada, Ford of Canada and General Motors of Canada met with Unifor to create a joint task force to implement enhanced protections for manufacturing and warehouse employees at all three companies.

The union and three Canadian automakers agreed to continue to follow the advice of medical staff — while also screening visitors, ramping up cleaning and sanitizing of common areas and touch points and carrying out safety protocols for people with potential exposure to COVID-19.

The Windsor Assembly Plant currently employs roughly 6,000 people. The assembly plant produces minivans, including the Chrysler Pacifica, Voyageer and the Dogde Grand Caravan. Production capacity at its peak is roughly 1,400 vehicles per day.

It’s one of three FCA facilities in Ontario. Other plants include Brampton Assembly, which produces the Chrysler 300, Dodge Charger and Challenger, and Etobicoke Casting.

Just a few weeks ago, FCA announced it was officially eliminating the third shift at the plant in June, which will affect about 1,500 employees. Last week, the company announced the third shift would be extended until July 13.

- With files from CTV Windsor