WINDSOR, ONT. -- Enthusiastic cyclists have to new bike track to explore in the city’s east end.

The Little River Corridor bicycle pump track opened Tuesday featuring 131-metre custom-made circuitous bicycle race track geared to adventure cyclists of all ages and skill levels.

It is only the third such track in Ontario and the only asphalt pump track in Southwestern Ontario. It’s looped sequence of berms and rollers on a grippy asphalt surface, the track is designed to offer a unique, challenging and safe course for cyclists in a safe environment that is open rain or shine.

“This is a premium quality track, and I am proud this world-class facility is now available for residents to safely use, free of charge, here in east Windsor,” said Ward 7 Councillor Jeewen Gill.

The track is part of a $350,000 parks and recreation expansion funded by council to add new off-road cycling infrastructure to Windsor’s east end, including a 700-metre natural single-track beginner’s trail that was installed along the Little River Corridor in 2019.

Both facilities – the pump track and single-track nature trail – are free to use and open to the public during regular park operating hours.

“Council recognizes the popularity of unique recreation activities, such as bicycle pump track racing and off-road cycling. These sports have only grown more popular during the pandemic as more people look for new and fun ways to be active outdoors,” said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens.