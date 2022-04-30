Belle River Marina and park open for the season

Spring is here and Lakeshore’s Belle River Marina is officially open for the season.

The marina and park opened Saturday with its seasonal facilities such as washrooms and the sports field opening on Monday.

“Spring has sprung and it’s time to get outside! We are excited to see our popular outdoor facilities reopen this year as we get closer to normal operations,” Mayor Tom Bain said in a news release. “The Belle River Marina welcomes boaters from throughout the region, and our parks are enjoyed by residents and visitors alike.”

Beachgoers can expect new improvements to Lakeview Park’s West Beach after the recent Belle River dredging project where contractors dredged a section of the river to improve water flow and drainage.

The municipality says sand was dredged from the river and dried to fill low-lying areas of the beach and prevent ponding.

With the project finished, visitors can expect smoother sand and “fewer wet towels,” the municipality says.