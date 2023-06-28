Beat the heat by making a Splash!

More options to keep cool will be available in Windsor starting Thursday.

Summer programming at the city’s outdoor pools begins at Atkinson, Central, Mic Mac, Riverside Centennial and Remington Booster with recreational swimming from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Summer schedules, including information on learn-to-swim, aquatic leadership, fitness lanes, aqua fit and recreational swimming, can be found at www.ActiveWindsor.ca

Sandpoint Beach is also open with lifeguards on duty from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. daily, weather and water quality permitting.

That up-to-date information can be found at Beach Water Testing, The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (wechu.org).

Adventure Bay Family Water Park will open daily 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. from Saturday, July 1, until Sunday, Sept. 3.

In addition, the city splash pads, which are free of charge, are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily and include:

AKO Park, 4270 Alice Street, washrooms available

Captain John Wilson Splash Pad, 3950 Ducharme Street, washrooms available

Ford City Splash Pad in Garry Dugal Park, 1247 Drouillard Road, washrooms available

Forest Glade Park, 3265 Forest Glade Drive, washrooms available

Fontainebleau Park, 2960 Rivard Avenue, washrooms available

Fred Thomas Park at Windsor Water World, 400 Wyandotte Street East

Jackson Park Splash Pad, 125 Tecumseh Road East, washrooms available

Kimmy Lucier Splash Pad in Mic Mac Park, 1125 Prince Road, washrooms available

Mic Mac Splash Pad at Mic Mac Pool, 1125 Prince Road, washrooms available

Wilson Park, 700 McEwan Avenue

As well, starting Sunday, July 2, LaSalle is offering free recreational swimming at its outdoor pool at Front Road and Laurier Drive from 2p.m. until 4p.m., thanks to funding from Pathway to Potential.

For program information and to register online visit www.lasalleactive.ca or call the Vollmer Complex front desk at 519-969-7771, ext. 0.

Also on Sunday, Chatham-Kent is opening its outdoor pools with the return of free summer recreational swims at all seven location and at the municipality’s two indoor pools.

This initiative is part of the Summer Fest Series, which aims to provide fun and engaging activities for residents and visitors of all ages.

“Our team is excited to be able to provide free rec swims to our community,” said Amy Wadsworth, Manager of Recreation Services and Community Engagement. “Swimming is a great way to stay active and cool during the summer months and we want to make sure that everyone has access to this fun and healthy activity.”

In addition to recreational swimming opportunities, there are still select group lessons available for the summer. View the complete program guide at chatham-kent.ca/recreation. Registration can be completed online, by calling 311 or by visiting your local municipal centre.