WINDSOR, ONT. -- Colchester Beach remains closed at least until mid-July.

Essex council unanimously voted to reopen splash pads but keep the beach closed for the time being.

Council closed the beach about two weeks ago after social media images surfaced showing crowds of people.

Some council member’s worried people were not socially distancing.

On June 23, Ward 4 Essex Councillor Sherry Bondy said, “Unfortunately it’s led council to make some really difficult decisions.”

Spokesperson for the town, Alex Denonville, said today the municipality will need time for crews to post new signage at the beach and parking areas, update bylaws to issue parking tickets, and to organize more security and parking enforcement.

In an email, Denonville cautioned individuals anxious to see the beach reopen that,” …July 17th is the earliest date possible to open but Council is not committed to that date and it may be longer until they allow the beach to be opened.”